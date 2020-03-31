Josh Lamon Welcomes COMPANY Cast Members Live Tomorrow on JOSH SWALLOWS BROADWAY!
After an overwhelming response for its first two episodes featuring a Hair reunion with Caissie Levy, Gavin Creel, Darius Nichols Will Swenson and a Wicked reunion with Megan Hilty And Shoshana Bean, Josh Lamon's Josh Swallows Broadway returns as a bi-weekly stay at home live stream event!
This Wednesday, phone rings, door chimes in comes QUARANTINE!
Company on Broadway cast members Christopher Seiber, Jennifer Simard and Claybourne Elder will join Josh live at 9 PM EST for hilarious stories, love and shenanigans.
Then, on Saturday the cast of Indoor Boys reunites for games and chuckles. Join Josh Lamon, Carolee Carmello, Alex Wyse, Veanne Cox and Wes Taylor for what will be the funniest hour of your existence.
Visit www.bpn.fm/townhall to watch. All free live streams will be available after broadcast.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today we've got Lin-Manuel Miranda singing from HAMILTON!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ben Platt and the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'You Will Be Found' on James Corden's HOMEFEST
Last night, CBS presented HOMEFEST: James Corden's LATE LATE SHOW SPECIAL, hosted by James Corden. One of the performers was Ben Platt, who joined the... (read more)
Actor David Schramm Has Passed Away At Age 73
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that David Schramm has passed away. Schramm was a founding member of The Acting Company. The company's Margot Harl... (read more)
PBS Streams Shows From Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances Series For Free
PBS has unlocked a selection of its shows and concerts in its Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances series, for a limited time.... (read more)
Update: Adam Schlesinger is in a Medically Induced Coma After Contracting COVID-19
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, reports have been circulating that Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger is in a medicall... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Rounds Up His Favorite 'Any Dream Will Do' Covers
Andrew Lloyd Webber called on fans to submit videos of themselves singing Any Dream Will Do, for a chance to win a pair of tickets to his production o... (read more)