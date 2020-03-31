Josh Lamon Welcomes COMPANY Cast Members Live Tomorrow on JOSH SWALLOWS BROADWAY!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

After an overwhelming response for its first two episodes featuring a Hair reunion with Caissie Levy, Gavin Creel, Darius Nichols Will Swenson and a Wicked reunion with Megan Hilty And Shoshana Bean, Josh Lamon's Josh Swallows Broadway returns as a bi-weekly stay at home live stream event!

This Wednesday, phone rings, door chimes in comes QUARANTINE!

Company on Broadway cast members Christopher Seiber, Jennifer Simard and Claybourne Elder will join Josh live at 9 PM EST for hilarious stories, love and shenanigans.

Then, on Saturday the cast of Indoor Boys reunites for games and chuckles. Join Josh Lamon, Carolee Carmello, Alex Wyse, Veanne Cox and Wes Taylor for what will be the funniest hour of your existence.

Visit www.bpn.fm/townhall to watch. All free live streams will be available after broadcast.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You