Josh Groban Releases New Song 'Celebrate Me Home'

Today, Global superstar Josh Groban releases his version of the classic Kenny Loggins song, "Celebrate Me Home," via Reprise Records. The song is off his forthcoming album, Harmony, out November 20th. The album is available for pre-order, and fans who pre-order the album will receive an instant grat download of "Celebrate Me Home," along with the previously released "Impossible Dream."

Today, Groban also announced a partnership with Capital One for his upcoming livestream concert series.

Groban is taking fans on a virtual concert "tour" this fall with three new, intimate concerts filmed in-person and live streamed directly to audiences. Josh kicked off the virtual concert "tour" in October with the Broadway favorites concert.

"We are excited to be presenting sponsor of Josh Groban's livestream concert series, one of the most anticipated events this holiday season," said Byron Daub, Vice President of Sponsorships and Experiential Marketing at Capital One. "We know how much our customers value entertainment experiences they can share with family and friends and we are committed to bringing them access to premier events they can enjoy safely at home."

Coming up, Josh will perform a concert in celebration of the release of Harmony. Watch the trailer for the concert HERE. The concert will take place on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020 at 1pm PST / 4pm EST / 9pm GMT / 8am AEDT. Immediately following, the livestream will be available to screen all weekend. Individual tickets start at $25 at JoshGroban.com/Livestream/Harmony.

And on December 19, 2020, join Josh for his first ever holiday concert. The concert will air at 1pm PST / 4pm EST / 9pm GMT / 8am AEDT and will be available to stream for 48 hours after the show begins. Individual tickets start at $30 at JoshGroban.com/Livestream/Holiday.

There are some exciting things in the works that Capital One cardholders will be able to exclusively take advantage of to celebrate this concert series, which will be announced soon.

Listen to "Celebrate Me Home" here:

