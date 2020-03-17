Joseph Fink Launches New Podcast OUR PLAGUE YEAR
Veteran podcaster and New York Times bestselling author Joseph Fink (Welcome to Night Vale, Alice Isn't Dead) launched a podcast dedicated to documenting this scary year, week by week. From Night Vale Presents, OUR PLAGUE YEAR is an experiment in public anxiety with the hopes of bringing people together during a time when it's in everyone's best interest to stay apart. Each episode will find Fink and other prominent writers documenting their life and the world around them in short, personal monologues. The show launched March 17th, 2020.
The first episode of OUR PLAGUE YEAR explores the need to help each other during a crisis featuring noted science fiction author Nisi Shawl, and bestselling author and editor of Boing Boing, Cory Doctorow.
Upcoming episodes will cover subjects such as the impact on live entertainers and theaters, and what a plague means for marginalized groups who had only provisional acceptance by the culture at large. OUR PLAGUE YEAR is a show where we live this terrifying year together, and, together, get to the other side.
"I wanted to create something that helps people feel less alone," says creator and host Joseph Fink. "This show is an island in a turbulent sea of bad news, in which we can share our anxieties and our hopes and the small, personal moments that can easily be lost in a constantly updating feed of headlines. In this way, we hope to create a feeling of comfort and togetherness for people isolated all over this country and this world. It's a scary year, but it doesn't have to be scary alone."
OUR PLAGUE YEAR will drop new episodes weekly. It's available for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever listeners access podcasts.
For more information, visit www.NightValePresents.com
