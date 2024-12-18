Joseph C. Townsend Named Winner of Open Jar's Contender Vocal Recording Booth Competition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Open Jar Studios and Stage Door Network have named Joseph C. Townsend as the winner of The Contender Vocal Recording Booth Competition! After an exciting period of semi-finals, and an incredible response from the community of theatre fans, Joseph was selected through popular audience voting from a pool of exceptionally talented semi-finalists.

As the grand prize winner, Joseph will receive an exclusive recording session in Open Jar Studios' state-of-the-art Vocal Recording Booth, guided by the expertise of Award-winning engineer Dan Wiener. This session will not only showcase Joseph's outstanding vocal talent but also be captured on video, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the creative process.

"We are so proud to support artists like Joseph C. Townsend, and thrilled to see him take center stage as winner," said Jeff Whiting, President of Open Jar Studios. "This contest highlighted the incredible talent within the musical theatre community, and we're honored to play a role in showcasing it."

The Vocal Recording Booth, a recent addition to Open Jar Studios, provides performers with access to industry-standard recording technology and breathtaking views of Times Square. With features like a 5' x 7' isolation vocal booth and high-quality audio gear, it's the perfect setting for Joseph to bring his artistry to life.

Stage Door Network, a co-sponsor of the sweepstakes, played a pivotal role in amplifying the contest and encouraging performers to create free profiles on their platform. By connecting creatives with verified professionals and resources, Stage Door Network fosters a vibrant community of performers, directors, casting agents, and more.

Joseph's recording session will take place in early 2025, and fans can look forward to hearing the finished product soon. Stay tuned to Open Jar Studios and Stage Door Network's social media channels for updates and exclusive content from the session.

Congratulations to Joseph C. Townsend and thank you to everyone who participated, voted, and supported this celebration of creativity and talent. To see Joseph's profile on Stage Door Network, click here (or go to app.stagedoornetwork.com/Josephctownsend) and click on the "portfolio" button to see his video performances.