Jose Llana Joins Lincoln Center's Restart Stages for Livestream, May 19

Broadway's Jose Llana will perform at Lincoln Center's Restart Stages Wednesday, May 19 at 7:00 pm ET.

In recognition of the courage and strength of members of the Philippine Nurses Association of America, Lincoln Center will present an intimate evening with the singer and Broadway star, Jose Llana. Best known for his memorable portrayal as The King of Siam in Lincoln Center Theater's revival of The King and I and his Drama Desk Award-winning turn in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Llana is a favorite among theater fans for his broad vocal range and impressive versatility as a performer.

For the evening concert, he'll be joined on piano accompaniment by Music Director Kimberly Grigsby (To Kill a Mockingbird, Head Over Heels, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) and will perform numbers from The Lion King and RENT, a few Filipino Pop Songs, as well as favorites by Billy Joel and more.

The stream will be available on Lincoln Center's Facebook and YouTube channels, and on Lincoln Center at Home.