Jonathan Pryce, Olivia Cooke Join SLOW HORSES on Apple TV

Two-time Tony winner Jonathan Pryce and "Ready Player One" star Olivia Cooke have joined the cast of "Slow Horses" on Apple TV.

Kristin Scott Thomas and Jack Lowden also star in the series, which is led by Gary Oldman.

Pryce joins the cast as David Cartwright, River's grandfather and a retired MI5 agent. Cooke will play Sid Baker, a sharp agent and River's officemate.

Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, a brilliant but irascible leader of a group of spies who end up in MI5's Slough House, having been exiled from the mainstream for their mistakes, according to Deadline.

Scott Thomas plays Diana Taverner, a formidable high-ranker at MI5, while Lowden plays River Cartwright, a talented agent who is desperate to claw his way up and out of Slough House.

The series is based on the books by Mick Herron.

Pryce won Tony Awards for his roles in "Miss Saigon" and "Comedians." He has also won two Oliviers out of six nominations. Some of his most recognizable film and television credits include "Game of Thrones," "Brazil," and "The Two Popes."

Cooke was recently cast in the "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon."