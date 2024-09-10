Jonathan Bradley Named Executive Director Of Voices Of Ascension

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arts leader Jonathan Bradley has been named Executive Director of Voices of Ascension, the New York City-based professional chorus dedicated to sharing the transformative power of choral music through performances, commissions, and community engagement.

Jonathan joins Voices after a successful tenure as Executive Director at The Crossing, where he led the ensemble through five transformational seasons, sustainably doubling its production output and budget. During his time with The Crossing, Jonathan executive produced 12 album releases, 24 commissioned world premieres, two international choral-theater projects, significant collaborations, and more, as he drove the ensemble's success to win three Grammy Awards and nine nominations.

Founded in 1990 by Artistic Director and Conductor Dennis Keene, Voices of Ascension has been described as "richly colored, impressive, and beautifully balanced" (Wall Street Journal) and "inspired" (The New York Times). Over the course of its 35-year history, Voices of Ascension has produced an annual concert series, released Grammy-nominated recordings, and engaged in artistic collaborations with the San Francisco Symphony, Mostly Mozart Festival, José Limón Dance, the Mark Morris Dance Group, The Metropolitan Museum of Art and others. Its commissioning initiative and connection with the Sorel Organization has resulted in significant world premieres by female composers, including Bora Yoon's Infinite Light.

Returning to New York from Philadelphia, Jonathan is excited to lead Voices of Ascension, blending his extensive experience in leadership, community-building, and innovation to guide Voices into its next chapter of powerful artistic impact.

"I am overjoyed to join Voices of Ascension as its next Executive Director and to collaborate with the legendary Dennis Keene, its Board of Directors, talented staff, and longstanding supporters to build upon Voices' storied legacy of artistic excellence and innovative programming," said Jonathan. "Choral music is undoubtedly the most intuitively understandable and inclusive form of music-making. Now, more than ever, Voices of Ascension has a vital role to play as a conduit through which people can explore and examine their world, their experiences, and each other. I'm excited about the new landscapes we will traverse together as we explore the future potential of this accessible, potent, and socially valuable genre of music."

Jonathan's professional experience in the performing arts additionally includes a decade-long tenure at Carnegie Hall where he founded the Hall's first cross-departmental Customer Experience Committee and also co-founded the Hall's social media program. He also served as Chief Marketing Officer at Primephonic, recently re-released as Apple Classical, where he successfully merged classical music with digital innovation.

"I am very excited to work with Jonathan, one of the top Executive Directors in the professional choral scene," said Voices Artistic Director Dennis Keene. "A man of energy, creativity, and passion for the choral art form, Jonathan will be able to build upon the extraordinary work of his predecessor, Liz Norman, and take us into a new and exciting era for Voices of Ascension."

"We are delighted to welcome Jonathan Bradley to the Voices of Ascension community," said Voices President of the Board of Directors, Phyllis Jo Kubey. "Jonathan's visionary leadership and dedication to bringing superb music-making to audiences, both old and new, align beautifully with Voices' mission. With Jonathan's guidance, Voices of Ascension will continue to grow and be a beacon of musical excellence. We also thank Leigh Taylor Mickelson, our Interim Executive Director, and our wonderful staff for sustaining Voices through a year of transition."

Jonathan's work begins at the top of Voices' 35th season in 2024-2025, which features a new commission by Native composer Danielle Jagelski on April 8, focusing on the story of the unceded Munsee Lenape land on Manhattan Island where the Church of the Ascension sits. Earlier in September, Voices singers co-commission and present a world premiere piece by composer Xenia Rubinos, written for the group and performed at Lincoln Center's Rubenstein Atrium as part of the second annual FUTUROS Festival.

Additional season highlights include:

-annual favorite Candlelight Christmas Concerts where dozens of candelabras and close to 600 candles turn the majestic Church of the Ascension into an immaculate Christmastime experience (December 16 and 17, 2024),

-an a cappella performance of works by Giovanni Palestrina, Tomás Luis de Victoria, and more in Rome and the Renaissance (February 4),

-Bach's St. Matthew Passion (March 13), and

-a celebration of American choral music in American Voices (May 8), including music by Samuel Barber, Charles Ives, Randall Thompson, Bora Yoon, Moses Hogan, Gian Carlo Menotti, and more.

About Jonathan Bradley

Jonathan Bradley brings over 25 years of experience in New York City's vibrant cultural landscape, committed to innovation, strategic growth, and impactful collaborations.

Jonathan most recently served as Executive Director of The Crossing, where he led the ensemble through five transformational seasons, sustainably doubling its production output and budget. Over his six years there, Jonathan executive produced 12 album releases, 24 commissioned world premieres, two international choral-theater projects, and significant collaborations with Carnegie Hall, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the New York Philharmonic. During this time, The Crossing won three Grammy Awards and nine nominations. In 2023, The Crossing was recognized as Musical America's Ensemble of the Year, solidifying its position as one of the most innovative choirs in the United States.

Notable projects during Jonathan's tenure at The Crossing included Month of Moderns 2021, a post-COVID city-wide summer festival for socially distant, amplified choir which featured world premieres by , Matana Roberts, Wang Lu, and Ayanna Woods; Ted Hearne's Farming, The Crossing's second international choral theater project, which appeared at The Big Sing Festival in Haarlem, Netherlands, with an additional U.S. performance at Caramoor; Fire in my mouth and unEarth, world premieres by Julia Wolfe in 2019 and 2023 with the New York Philharmonic in Hall at Lincoln Center; and Vespers of the Blessed Earth, a John Luther Adams world premiere with the Philadelphia Orchestra at Verizon Hall in Philadelphia and Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Jonathan's career also includes a decade-long tenure at Carnegie Hall, where he founded the Hall's first cross-departmental Customer Experience Committee, which enhanced audience engagement across all customer touchpoints. He co-founded Carnegie Hall's social media program and co-produced the Hall's first viral video in collaboration with Charlie Todd and ImprovEverywhere. Since its release, "Conduct Us" has been viewed over 4 million times and inspired musical ensembles worldwide.

As Chief Marketing Officer at Primephonic, recently re-released as Apple Classical, Jonathan successfully merged classical music with digital innovation. His collaboration with the Bang on a Can All-Stars and the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra demonstrated how contemporary classical artists could leverage digital platforms to expand their reach and engage new audiences.

Jonathan's journey in the arts began at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, where he earned a BFA in Theater, later leading to an MBA from CUNY Baruch Zicklin School of Business. Recognized for his deep commitment to impactful, purpose-driven, non-profit leadership, Jonathan has been an invited speaker at notable institutions, including Yale, Columbia, and NYU.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Jonathan is a founding board member of Diamond Way Buddhist Centers USA and an international lecturer in this tradition. Over the past 25 years, he has given talks and led workshops across the U.S., Europe, Russia, China, Japan, and New Zealand. From 2008 to 2018, Jonathan served as President of the New York City Center on Park Avenue South, and from 2003 to 2019 served as Executive Co-Editor of the internationally circulated Buddhism Today Magazine.

About Dennis Keene

Dennis Keene is Artistic Director and Conductor of the Voices of Ascension. Known internationally through his many concerts and recordings with Voices of Ascension as well as his regular guest appearances as conductor and teacher, he is one of leading choral conductors in the world today.

Recognized early as an exceptional organist, Dennis Keene studied at The Juilliard School, where he earned the BM, MM, and DMA degrees and the coveted Gaston Dethier Organ Prize as a student of Vernon de Tar. Dr. Keene also studied privately in Paris with Marie-Madeleine Duruflé, André Marchal, and André Isoir.

Dennis Keene was active as a recitalist until his interest in conducting led him to concentrate on that discipline. He subsequently studied conducting at the Pierre Monteux School for Orchestral Conductors, with Charles Bruck in Paris, and with John Nelson at The Juilliard School. His passion for the finest in professional choral music can be traced to his early work as an organist with Gregg Smith, Roger Wagner, and Margaret Hillis.

In addition to his work with Voices of Ascension, Dr. Keene continues as Organist and Choirmaster of Church of the Ascension in New York City. He served for many years on the Board of Directors of Chorus America, the national service organization for the choral field, which honored him with the first Award for "innovative action and entrepreneurial zeal in developing a professional ensemble of exceptional artistic quality." He has also served on the Choral Panel of the National Endowment for the Arts and on the Music Panel of the New York State Council on the Arts.

From 1998 to 2003 Maestro Keene presented a major summer institute for the training of conductors and singers: The Dennis Keene Choral Festival, in Kent, Connecticut. In 1993 he began his recording association with Delos International, with which he has recorded such best-selling CD's as Beyond Chant, the Duruflé Album, and the Berlioz Te Deum. This series of highly acclaimed recordings with Voices of Ascension has secured international recognition for both conductor and chorus and become the standard for first-ranked ensembles worldwide.