Jonathan Bailey, Jon Batiste & More to Present at Golden Globes

The Golden Globes announced the star-studded lineup of presenters for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Presenters will take the stage alongside stand-up comedian, actor, and first-time host Jo Koy bringing his electrifying humor, unique charm, and boundless energy to Hollywood’s Party of the Year, setting the stage for a night of surprise and delight.

Presenters for the 81st Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS include: Amanda Seyfried, America Ferrera, Andra Day, Angela Bassett, Annette Bening, Ben Affleck, Daniel Kaluuya, Don Cheadle, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks, Florence Pugh, Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld, Hunter Schafer, Issa Rae, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Jonathan Bailey, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Kate Beckinsale, Keri Russell, Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill, Matt Damon, Michelle Yeoh, Naomi Watts, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Patrick J. Adams, Ray Romano, Rose McIver, Shameik Moore, Simu Liu, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Will Ferrell.

Nominees include Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Maestro, and more. Check out the full list of nominations here.

Multi-Emmy Award-winning producing duo Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment (WCE) will serve as executive-producing showrunners for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, with Weiss also set to direct.

Barry Adelman and Helen Hoehne are also executive producers. Dick Clark Productions will plan, host and produce the annual Golden Globe Awards, which has been viewed in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide and is one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements.

About The Golden Globe Awards

As a premier entertainment award since 1944, the annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS has honored achievements in both television and film. Over the last three decades, the licensing fees from the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS have enabled donations of more than $55 million to entertainment-related charities including scholarship programs, film restoration projects and humanitarian efforts.

This funding has also supported diverse programs in partnership with advocacy groups aimed at promoting greater access in Hollywood for underserved communities. Dick Clark Productions is the owner and producer of the Golden Globe Awards. For more information on the Golden Globe Awards, please visit www.GoldenGlobes.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and in Spanish on Twitter, and Facebook.