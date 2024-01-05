Jonathan Bailey, Jon Batiste & More to Present at Golden Globes

The 81st Annual Golden Globe® Awards are airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 3 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date; DVD & Blu-Ray Release Anno Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date

Jonathan Bailey, Jon Batiste & More to Present at Golden Globes

The Golden Globes announced the star-studded lineup of presenters for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Presenters will take the stage alongside stand-up comedian, actor, and first-time host Jo Koy bringing his electrifying humor, unique charm, and boundless energy to Hollywood’s Party of the Year, setting the stage for a night of surprise and delight.

Presenters for the 81st Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS include: Amanda Seyfried, America Ferrera, Andra Day, Angela Bassett, Annette Bening, Ben Affleck, Daniel Kaluuya, Don Cheadle, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks, Florence Pugh, Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld, Hunter Schafer, Issa Rae, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Jonathan Bailey, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Kate Beckinsale, Keri Russell, Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill, Matt Damon, Michelle Yeoh, Naomi Watts, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Patrick J. Adams, Ray Romano, Rose McIver, Shameik Moore, Simu Liu, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Will Ferrell.

Nominees include Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Maestro, and more. Check out the full list of nominations here.

Multi-Emmy Award-winning producing duo Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment (WCE) will serve as executive-producing showrunners for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, with Weiss also set to direct.

Barry Adelman and Helen Hoehne are also executive producers. Dick Clark Productions will plan, host and produce the annual Golden Globe Awards, which has been viewed in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide and is one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements.

About The Golden Globe Awards

As a premier entertainment award since 1944, the annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS has honored achievements in both television and film. Over the last three decades, the licensing fees from the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS have enabled donations of more than $55 million to entertainment-related charities including scholarship programs, film restoration projects and humanitarian efforts.

This funding has also supported diverse programs in partnership with advocacy groups aimed at promoting greater access in Hollywood for underserved communities. Dick Clark Productions is the owner and producer of the Golden Globe Awards. For more information on the Golden Globe Awards, please visit www.GoldenGlobes.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and in Spanish on Twitter, and Facebook.



RELATED STORIES

1
Original SIX Stars to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage Photo
Original SIX Stars to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present 'SIX' stars Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, and Samantha Pauly for two shows on 1/29.

2
Newell, Guarini & More to Star in BIGFOOT, THE MUSICAL at 54 Below Photo
Newell, Guarini & More to Star in BIGFOOT, THE MUSICAL at 54 Below

Amber Ruffin, Kevin Sciretta, & David Schmoll's Bigfoot, The Musical to Perform at 54 Below, feat. Alex Newell, Bonnie Milligan, & more! Don't miss this one-night-only performance of the hilarious and heartwarming musical about Bigfoot.

3
Video: Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform Push Da Button in COLOR PURPLE Photo
Video: Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE

Watch a video of Taraji P. Henson's full show-stopping rendition of 'Push Da Button' from The Color Purple movie musical. The video also features appearances by Fantasia Barrino, Colman Domingo, and Corey Hawkins. Directed by Blitz Bazawule, the film features choreography by Fatima Robinson.

4
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Musical, has announced its final Broadway performance and we have all the details.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Emma Stone Unsure If She Can Do Broadway Again: CABARET Was 'the Hardest Thing I've Ever Done'Emma Stone Unsure If She Can Do Broadway Again: CABARET Was 'the Hardest Thing I've Ever Done'
JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION to Return in February on MTVJERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION to Return in February on MTV
Video: Watch the BUNKER HEIGHTS Teaser Featuring Crime, Comedy, and Creatures With All Star Indie CastVideo: Watch the BUNKER HEIGHTS Teaser Featuring Crime, Comedy, and Creatures With All Star Indie Cast
Glynis Johns Dies at Age 100Glynis Johns Dies at Age 100

Videos

Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE
Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea Video
Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
SIX

Recommended For You