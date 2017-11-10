Join Our Team! BroadwayWorld Is Seeking a Part-Time Editor

Nov. 10, 2017  

BroadwayWorld is on the hunt for a new member for our team- a part-time Newsdesk Editor.

Applicants should be industry enthusiasts with excellent writing skills, great attention to detail, and a strong, self-motivated work ethic. The ideal candidate must also be able to multi-task and write quickly. Proficiency with Office programs and Photoshop is essential.

The position offers the opportunity to work remotely for your convenience, so applicants both in and outside of New York City are encouraged to apply. Shifts will be Monday-Friday, 3pm-6pm EST.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

- Editing and posting of news stories, specifically relating to TV, movies and music.

- Monitoring BroadwayWorld's inbox for incoming news.

- Drafting original pieces and feature stories.

To apply, please send a resume and one cover letter/writing sample to Nicole (nicole@broadwayworld.com) with the subject: 'Part Time Applicant'.


