Join Our Team! BWW Is Seeking a Full-Time Entertainment Editor

Jul. 17, 2018  

Join Our Team! BWW Is Seeking a Full-Time Entertainment Editor

BWW is on the hunt for a new member for our team- a full-time editor of our Movies, TV and Music sites.

Applicants should be pop-culture junkies (theatre knowledge can't hurt, but not required), with excellent writing skills, great attention to detail, and a strong, self-motivated work ethic. The ideal candidate must also be able to multi-task and write quickly. Proficiency with Office programs and Photoshop is essential.

The position offers the opportunity to work remotely for your convenience, so applicants both in and outside of New York City are encouraged to apply. Shifts will be Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm EST.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

- Editing and posting of news stories, specifically relating to TV, movies and music.

- Monitoring BroadwayWorld's inbox for incoming news.

- Drafting original pieces, conducting interviews, and composing feature stories.

To apply, please send a resume and one cover letter/writing sample to Nicole (nicole@broadwayworld.com) with the subject: 'Editor Applicant'.



Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • HAMILTON: The Exhibition Announces New 2019 Opening Date
  • VIDEO: Bernadette Peters And Victor Garber Take Final Bows In HELLO, DOLLY!
  • Breaking: Class Dismissed! SCHOOL OF ROCK Will Conclude Broadway Run in January
  • Photos and Video: Oh What A Night! Bob Gaudio Visits The Muny's JERSEY BOYS
  • Loren Lott to Lead ONCE ON THIS ISLAND During Hailey Kilgore's Medical Leave
  • Jessica Vosk Makes Her Broadway Elphaba Debut in WICKED Today

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       