Join His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan for the CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR STARRING THE RADIO CITY ROCKETTES

Join His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan and the Radio City Rockettes on Monday, November 4, 2019 as they welcome the camels, sheep and donkey back to Radio City Music Hall for their starring role in the "Living Nativity" scene in the 2019 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase. Cardinal Dolan will bless the animals before they enter Radio City for their first day of rehearsals. The beloved "Living Nativity" scene has been a part of the production since its inception in 1933.

In 2018, the Christmas Spectacular introduced both a brand-new finale scene and all-new digital projections. The finale, "Christmas Lights," begins at the conclusion of the "Living Nativity" scene. The Christmas Spectacular continues to combine traditional numbers with technological elements that extend the scenery beyond the stage to transport audiences from their seats right to the center of the action - from the North Pole, to Central Park, to a manger in Bethlehem.

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, will run from November 8 - January 5. Tickets for the 2019 Christmas Spectacular are on sale now at the Radio City box office and www.rockettes.com/christmas.





