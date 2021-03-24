Join Ahab - A New Voiceover Casting Platform

Actors, launch and grow your voiceover career. Content Creators, find the perfect voice for every project. Agents, raise your clients' visibility and negotiate offers. Join Ahab, a global online casting platform powered by Penguin Random House Audio that redefines voiceover collaboration.

Ahab helps content creators find and hire exactly the right actor for any voiceover project, whether it's an audiobook, video game, ad spot, animation, internet video, documentary, or podcast. Within Ahab, content creators can message talent, host auditions, make offers, and book jobs all in one place.

And, actors-for free--can set up profiles, upload reels, and audition for jobs. More than 9,000 actors hailing from over 67 countries have joined the platform.

Ahab's creators collaborated with hundreds of actors, agents, industry organizations, and fellow producers to develop the platform's features. These include:

Detailed actor profiles that reflect skills, experience, and expertise.

Free educational and professional development resources, including the Ahab Breakdown, a monthly virtual event series.

The ability to host public and private auditions directly within the platform.

Expanded search, filtering, and lists enable producers to sort and bookmark potential talent by detailed criteria, including language, accent, age range, location, home studio availability, experience level, and more.

Interactive agent profiles that allow for streamlined messaging, view and recommend public auditions, and the ability to coordinate auditions and field offers on behalf of clients.

Refined voice-skills matching to help actors discover new projects.

Join the Ahab community and start navigating your next voiceover project today!