Johnny Depp to Produce New Michael Jackson Musical Told From the Point of View of His Glove

NME has reported that Johnny Depp is producing a musical about Michael Jackson - told from the point of view of his glove.

The article goes on to say that the musical will be based on the play For the Love of Glove: An Unauthorised Musical Fable About the Life of Michael Jackson, as Told by His Glove, which has been written by Julien Nitzberg.

Described as 'a fresh, revisionist look at the strange forces that shaped Jackson and the scandals that bedevilled him' the musical will debut in LA next January.

FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE stars Jerry Minor in the title role THRHIL-LHA (aka The Glove) and Eric B. Anthony as Michael Jackson. As with the hit Broadway musical AVENUE Q, the actors in FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE perform their 20 roles while visible to the audience. Unlike AVENUE Q, this show does not use "Muppet style" puppets, rather specially designed, meticulously built Japanese Bunraku-style puppets. Realistic and close to life size, these 20 all-original works of art portray all members of the Jackson 5, Donny Osmond, Emmanuel Lewis, Corey Feldman and Bubbles the Chimp. An announcement of the supporting cast will come soon.

