Johnny Depp to Produce New Michael Jackson Musical Told From the Point of View of His Glove
NME has reported that Johnny Depp is producing a musical about Michael Jackson - told from the point of view of his glove.
The article goes on to say that the musical will be based on the play For the Love of Glove: An Unauthorised Musical Fable About the Life of Michael Jackson, as Told by His Glove, which has been written by Julien Nitzberg.
Described as 'a fresh, revisionist look at the strange forces that shaped Jackson and the scandals that bedevilled him' the musical will debut in LA next January.
Read the full article HERE on NME.
FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE stars Jerry Minor in the title role THRHIL-LHA (aka The Glove) and Eric B. Anthony as Michael Jackson. As with the hit Broadway musical AVENUE Q, the actors in FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE perform their 20 roles while visible to the audience. Unlike AVENUE Q, this show does not use "Muppet style" puppets, rather specially designed, meticulously built Japanese Bunraku-style puppets. Realistic and close to life size, these 20 all-original works of art portray all members of the Jackson 5, Donny Osmond, Emmanuel Lewis, Corey Feldman and Bubbles the Chimp. An announcement of the supporting cast will come soon.
Click HERE to read more about FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The big day is here! The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, will hit the streets of New York City.... (read more)
Abby Mueller Will Be Stepping Out of St. Paul Run of SIX Due to an Unexpected Injury
Six the musical has regretfully announced on it's official Instagram page, that due to an injury Abby Mueller will be stepping out of the show during ... (read more)
AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS Will Kick Off Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations will kick off the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, alongside 'TODAY' show hosts Sav... (read more)
The 9 Best Broadway Holiday Albums of 2019!
Tis the season for holiday tunes! From festive favorites to brand-new bops, Broadway isn't disappointing this year, with a huge variety of new holiday... (read more)
BWW Flashback: The 20 Best Broadway Performances from Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Past
While we countdown the big day, take a trip down memory lane with some of our favorite parade performances of years gone by!... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Watch Broadway Powerhouses Idina Menzel and Billy Porter Keep Warm in Music Video Premiere!
Idina Menzel is celebrating the holidays in a major way in 2019. Not only has the Tony winner returned to the big screen in Disney's Frozen 2, but she... (read more)