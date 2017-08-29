John Rubinstein, Mary Beth Peil and Jenn Colella to Headline ANTIQUE WHITE Reading in NYC

Aug. 29, 2017  

What do John Rubinstein, Mary Beth Peil, Jenn Colella, Kathy Fitzgerald, Ken Marks, Josh Carpenter, Haven Burton, Roger Michelson, Walker Jones, Jennifer Smith and John Treacy Eagan have in common?

A reading of the play ANTIQUE WHITE, written and staged by Clete Keith, on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at the Jerry Orbach Theater, 1627 Broadway, New York, NY, at 12:00 Noon and 3:00pm.

When all the stars align, something special takes place...

Starring John Rubinstein, Mary Beth Peil and Jenn Colella, with Kathy Fitzgerald, Ken Marks, Josh Carpenter, Haven Burton, Roger Michelson, Walker Jones, Jennifer Smith and John Treacy Egan, and narration by Rafael Ferrer.

Reserve seats at thosekeithbrothers.com.


