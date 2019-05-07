John Lithgow To Star In HBO's PERRY MASON Limited Series

John Lithgow is set to star opposite Matthew Rhys and Tatiana Maslany in HBO's Perry Mason limited series from Team Downey, according to Deadline.

The reimagined Perry Mason is set in 1932 Los Angeles. While the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression, this city is booming! Oil! Olympic Games! Talking Pictures! Evangelical Fervor! And a child kidnapping gone very, very wrong!

Based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, this limited series follows the origins of American Fiction's most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason (Rhys). When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason's RELENTLESS PURSUIT of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.

Lithgow will play Elias Birchard "E.B." Jonathan, a personal attorney at the nadir of his career and a semi-regular employer of private investigator, Perry Mason (Rhys). A mentor and a father figure to Mason, E.B. is handed the kind of case he hasn't seen in years: a high-profile parallel investigation to the LAPD involving a case of child kidnapping.

Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald wrote the series and will showrun and executive produce. Robert and Susan Downey developed the project and executive produce along with Team Downey's Amanda Burrell, and Joe Horaceck. Rhys produces. Tim Van Patten directs and executive produces.

Lithgow is currently starring on Broadway opposite Laurie Metcalf in Hillary and Clinton. He is a Tony and six-time Emmy winner, and will be seen in the upcoming films Late Night and The Tomorrow Man.

Read the original article on Deadline.





