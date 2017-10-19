John Ellison Conlee Joins Syfy's TREMORS Series

According to Deadline, stage star John Ellison Conlee has been tapped to star as a series regular for Syfy's Tremors.

Conlee will play Harlan Maylor- best friend of Valentine McKee (played by Kevin Bacon), whose "obsession with those pesky Graboid sandworms took a heavy personal toll."

Conlee's credits include Watson(s) in The(curious case of the)Watson Intelligence at Playwrights Horizons(2014 Obie Award), Murder Ballad(MTC/Union Square), and The Madrid (MTC). Recent film and tv work includes the upcoming films When I Live My Life Over Again and Ned Rifle. Broadway: The Full Monty (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics nominations), The Constant Wife, and 1776. Off Broadway includes Pig Farm (Roundabout), Ethan Lipton's LUTHER (Clubbed Thumb), The Butter and Egg Man, Once in a Lifetime, and The Bald Soprano (Atlantic).

Other film and tv credits include recurring roles on Parks & Recreation, and Brotherhood(Showtime). NCIS:LA, Common Law, Medium, Dirty Sexy Money, Law & Order,Third Watch, Spin City, and others, and the films Serendipity, The Rebound, Trust The Man, Kinsey, Brief Reunion, the recent documentary Showing Up, and the film So Close, which he also co-produced. He received his MFA from NYU and is married to multiple Tony nominee, actress Celia Keenan Bolger.

