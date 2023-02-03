John Dossett, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and William Youmans Join WICKED This Spring

Wicked will welcome new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre this spring. Beginning Tuesday, March 7, Tony Award-nominee John Dossett will take over the role of The Wizard, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, last seen on Broadway in Girl from the North Country, will assume the role of Nessarose, and William Youmans, the original Dr. Dillamond, will reprise his role and return to the halls of Shiz University.

They join a cast which will include Alyssa Fox as Elphaba, McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda, Michele Pawk as Madame Morrible, James D. Gish as Fiyero, and Michael Wartella as Boq. Talia Suskauer (Elphaba), Cleavant Derricks (The Wizard), Clifton Davis (Doctor Dillamond), and Mikayla Renfrow (Nessarose) will play their final performances on Sunday, March 5. Mr. Dossett will be co-starring with his wife, Michele Pawk, when he joins the company.

About The Cast

JOHN DOSSETT (The Wizard) is making his 20th appearance on Broadway. His credits include Paradise Square, War Paint, Newsies, Pippin, The Constant Wife, Gypsy (Tony and Drama Desk nominations), Ragtime, Democracy, Prelude to a Kiss, among others. Off-Broadway: Parade (City Center), Dear Evan Hansen (Second Stage), Giant (Public Theater, Drama Desk nomination), Saved (Playwrights Horizons), The Clean House and Hello Again (LCT), Reckless (Circle Rep), A Number (People's Light), Heart Of Rock & Roll (Old Globe). TV/Film: "Law & Order(s)," HBO's "John Adams."

KIMBER ELAYNE SPRAWL (Nessarose). Broadway: Marianne Lane in Girl from the North Country, Jane in A Bronx Tale, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Tour: Disney's The Lion King (Sarabi/Nala cover). Off Broadway: Girl from the North Country (The Public Theater). Regional: Zoe in The Niceties (Milwaukee Rep), Felicia in Memphis (Walnut Street Theatre). Film/Television: "East New York" (CBS), "That Damn Michael Che" (HBO Max), "Inside Amy Schumer" (Paramount Plus). IG: @kimber_elayne

WILLIAM YOUMANS (Dr. Dillamond) is thrilled to return to Wicked. He originated the role of Dr. Dillamond on Broadway. Also on Broadway: Billy Elliot, Farnsworth Invention, The Little Foxes (with Elizabeth Taylor), Big River, Titanic, Pirate Queen, Finian's Rainbow, Baz Luhrmann's La Boheme, Carousel, To Kill a Mockingbird. Movies & TV: Birdman, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, Nadine, Mrs. Soffel, Fresh Horses, Ten Minutes to Midnight, Compromising Positions, "Law and Order."

Currently the 5th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Broadway this fall.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage." NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical "the most successful Broadway show ever."

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.