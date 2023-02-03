Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
John Dossett, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and William Youmans Join WICKED This Spring

John Dossett, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and William Youmans Join WICKED This Spring

The trio join the show on Tuesday, March 7.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Wicked will welcome new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre this spring. Beginning Tuesday, March 7, Tony Award-nominee John Dossett will take over the role of The Wizard, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, last seen on Broadway in Girl from the North Country, will assume the role of Nessarose, and William Youmans, the original Dr. Dillamond, will reprise his role and return to the halls of Shiz University.

They join a cast which will include Alyssa Fox as Elphaba, McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda, Michele Pawk as Madame Morrible, James D. Gish as Fiyero, and Michael Wartella as Boq. Talia Suskauer (Elphaba), Cleavant Derricks (The Wizard), Clifton Davis (Doctor Dillamond), and Mikayla Renfrow (Nessarose) will play their final performances on Sunday, March 5. Mr. Dossett will be co-starring with his wife, Michele Pawk, when he joins the company.

About The Cast

JOHN DOSSETT (The Wizard) is making his 20th appearance on Broadway. His credits include Paradise Square, War Paint, Newsies, Pippin, The Constant Wife, Gypsy (Tony and Drama Desk nominations), Ragtime, Democracy, Prelude to a Kiss, among others. Off-Broadway: Parade (City Center), Dear Evan Hansen (Second Stage), Giant (Public Theater, Drama Desk nomination), Saved (Playwrights Horizons), The Clean House and Hello Again (LCT), Reckless (Circle Rep), A Number (People's Light), Heart Of Rock & Roll (Old Globe). TV/Film: "Law & Order(s)," HBO's "John Adams."

KIMBER ELAYNE SPRAWL (Nessarose). Broadway: Marianne Lane in Girl from the North Country, Jane in A Bronx Tale, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Tour: Disney's The Lion King (Sarabi/Nala cover). Off Broadway: Girl from the North Country (The Public Theater). Regional: Zoe in The Niceties (Milwaukee Rep), Felicia in Memphis (Walnut Street Theatre). Film/Television: "East New York" (CBS), "That Damn Michael Che" (HBO Max), "Inside Amy Schumer" (Paramount Plus). IG: @kimber_elayne

WILLIAM YOUMANS (Dr. Dillamond) is thrilled to return to Wicked. He originated the role of Dr. Dillamond on Broadway. Also on Broadway: Billy Elliot, Farnsworth Invention, The Little Foxes (with Elizabeth Taylor), Big River, Titanic, Pirate Queen, Finian's Rainbow, Baz Luhrmann's La Boheme, Carousel, To Kill a Mockingbird. Movies & TV: Birdman, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, Nadine, Mrs. Soffel, Fresh Horses, Ten Minutes to Midnight, Compromising Positions, "Law and Order."

Currently the 5th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Broadway this fall.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage." NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical "the most successful Broadway show ever."

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Photos: WICKEDS Brittney Johnson Bartends WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE Photo
Photos: WICKED'S Brittney Johnson Bartends WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
Wicked on Broadway star Brittney Johnson appeared as the bartender on last night's episode of Watch What Happens Live. Johnson appeared alongside Real Housewives of Miami Marysol Patton and Alexia Nepola on the Andy Cohen-hosted episode. Check out photos and a video clip now!
Fox Pens Essay on Her Journey with WICKED- Keep Your Hope Alive Photo
Fox Pens Essay on Her Journey with WICKED- 'Keep Your Hope Alive'
Alyssa Fox is set to take over the role of Elphaba in Wicked at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre beginning Tuesday, March 7th. A Dallas, TX native, Alyssa Fox is fulfilling a huge dream after being a member of the WICKED family for over 13 years. Read her emotional essay about finally taking over the role!
Alyssa Fox to Take Over as Elphaba in WICKED Beginning in March Photo
Alyssa Fox to Take Over as Elphaba in WICKED Beginning in March
Alyssa Fox will take over the role of Elphaba in WICKED at Broadway’s Gershwin Theatre beginning Tuesday, March 7th. See how to purchase tickets!

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Wicked Unisex Defy Gravity Long Sleeve Tee

Wicked Unisex Defy Gravity Long Sleeve Tee

Wicked Organic Limits Track Jacket

Wicked Organic Limits Track Jacket

Wicked Women's Elphaba Tee

Wicked Women's Elphaba Tee

Wicked Fade Keyart Youth Tee

Wicked Fade Keyart Youth Tee




More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 2/3: First Look at CAMELOT and SUNSET BOULEVARD, and More!Wake Up With BWW 2/3: First Look at CAMELOT and SUNSET BOULEVARD, and More!
February 3, 2023

Top stories include a first look at Camelot, as well as Sunset Boulevard at the Kennedy Center. Plus, new casting has been announced for Leopoldstadt, and more!
Photos: First Look At SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena, Auli'i Cravalho and More At The Kennedy CenterPhotos: First Look At SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena, Auli'i Cravalho and More At The Kennedy Center
February 2, 2023

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has released photos of the highly-anticipated Broadway Center Stage production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Sunset Boulevard starring Tony Award- winner Stephanie J. Block.
CAMELOT, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, CHICAGO & More to Take Part in Broadway Bridges 2023 Spring SeasonCAMELOT, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, CHICAGO & More to Take Part in Broadway Bridges 2023 Spring Season
February 2, 2023

The Broadway League has announced the 21 Broadway shows participating in the 2023 spring season of Broadway Bridges, including Camelot, A Beautiful Noise and many more.
Taylor Louderman-Led Write Out Loud Now Accepting Entries for 5th Annual ContestTaylor Louderman-Led Write Out Loud Now Accepting Entries for 5th Annual Contest
February 2, 2023

Write Out Loud is accepting submissions for their fifth annual songwriting contest, led by the Write Out Loud team – Taylor Louderman and the Write Out Loud team - Benjamin Rauhala, Hannah Kloepfer, Josh Collopy, and Sarah Glugatch.
Betty Buckley, Charo, Deborah Cox & More to Perform at New York Pops Gala Honoring Barry ManilowBetty Buckley, Charo, Deborah Cox & More to Perform at New York Pops Gala Honoring Barry Manilow
February 2, 2023

The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, has announced an initial line-up of guest artists for its 40th Birthday Gala, This One's For You: The Music of Barry Manilow.
share