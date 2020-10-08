Joel Grey, Donna Murphy, James Monroe Iglehart, Alex Brightman and More to Lead BROADWAY FOR BIDEN PEP RALLY

The event will be held Wednesday, October 14 at 8:00 PM ET.

Together with Broadway for Biden, Broadway's podcast, The Fabulous Invalid (Jamie DuMont, Rob Russo, Jennifer Simard), Eric Ulloa's podcast, Do You Hear the People Sing? A Theater Person's Guide to Saving Democracy, and the Broadway Podcast Network, have announced a very special virtual Broadway For Biden Pep Rally, to be held Wednesday, October 14 at 8:00 PM ET, only at http://bpn.fm/peprally.

Hosted by playwright and actor Eric Ulloa, the Broadway for Biden Pep Rally will kick off with Broadway luminaries Joel Grey and Donna Murphy and will also include appearances from Harolyn Blackwell, James Monroe Iglehart, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Lesli Margherita, Patti Murin, Zachary Prince, Brandon Uranowitz, stage manager Matthew Dicarlo, the one and only Leslie Uggams, and company members from Broadway's Beetlejuice, Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, and Dana Steingold, along with NYC City Council member, Democratic Nominee for US Congress, NY-15, Ritchie Torres.

"The lights of Broadway may be dark due to this administration's failure to control COVID-19, but the passion and activism of the Broadway community shines bright, as we fight for the leadership and change that arrives with a Biden-Harris Administration," said Host Eric Ulloa. "To kick off the last few weeks before the election, we give you a Broadway Pep Rally to cheer on the future we can't wait to see arrive when Joe and Kamala take center stage."

The Broadway for Biden Pep Rally is a rev-up to the final weeks before the November election and is organized to cheer supporters into the last moments of campaign work that will put our best foot forward, ready people with a voting plan, and create ideas for getting as many voters to the polls as possible. The pep rally will also include personal reasons and policy proposals that make the Broadway community all in for Biden.

Broadway for Biden is an inclusive online community dedicated to bringing together professional theater makers and theater lovers around the country to raise awareness on key issues in the 2020 presidential election, increase voter turnout, and raise funds to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House this November. The grassroots volunteer organization has a robust online presence and is activating the national theater community and the fans who love it by hosting one-of-a-kind events, disseminating information, and amplifying the stories of individuals within the theater world's diverse community to build connections and humanize the issues at stake in this year's election.

Broadway for Biden's top priority is electing the Biden-Harris ticket this November, and it takes inspiration from the campaign's motto, "Build back better," in every action. Since its first event held this summer, the organization has united a staff comprised of more than 50 volunteers from all facets of the theater industry, working collaboratively in a collective vision for a better future for Broadway and America. To learn more, get involved, or to make a donation, visit BroadwayforBiden.com, and connect on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok: @broadway4biden.

