Jody Sperling/Time Lapse Dance Presents Virtual 20th Anniversary Season

In June, choreographer Jody Sperling and her company Time Lapse Dance (TLD) offers three program-filled weeks, with such highlights as a Pride-month presentation on early performance technologist and visionary Queer artist Loie Fuller (June 11), the YouTube Premiere of the Fuller-inspired work Turbulence (June 18) followed by conversation on choreography and fluid dynamics with the physicist Larry Pratt, and a chance for audiences to drop into a Zoom rehearsal for a new work continuing Fuller's legacy into environmentalism (June 26).

"In Pride month we honor our differences and unite in celebration. Dance is a unifying force, bringing together the moving body with imagination, curiosity, well-being, and larger communities. As we confront systemic injustices, we must each pivot to help envision and enact a future that is more just, equitable and sustainable for all. I believe dance has an important role to play in mobilizing this new future. Rather than a simple retrospective, #TLDat20 is our initiative aimed at reflecting on past and present, so as to move boldly into the uncertain territories ahead," said Jody Sperling, Choreographer/Artistic Director of Time Lapse Dance

Week 5: June 8 - Loie Fuller & Pride

Thursday, June 11 at 7pm

Loie Fuller, Vision & Legacy - A Presentation by Jody Sperling

Click to Register

For Pride month, Jody Sperling presents a lecture on her muse, the visionary and Queer artist Loie Fuller (1862-1928). Fuller was one of the most celebrated performers of her era, inventing a radically new art form that merged performance and technology in unprecedented ways. One of the "mothers" of modern dance, Fuller also exerted a strong influence on many artistic movements from Art Nouveau to Cubism and Futurism. Sperling, considered the foremost contemporary interpreter of Fuller's genre, presents an engaging and richly illustrated lecture on Fuller's vision, legacy and relevance in today's technologically-driven world. Join the conversation with Q & A following the talk.

Saturday, June 13 at 11-11:40am

Loie Fuller At Home Workshop with Pillowcases

Click to Register

Loie Fuller scholar and expert Jody Sperling gives a fun do-it-yourself workshop on Fuller technique. Fuller employed enormous silk costumes that extended the body into space. As a teaching tool, Sperling and participants will use pillowcases to experience the expansion and breath of the movement.

Week 6: June 15-21 - It's a Breeze to be Counted . . . and Turbulence!

Wednesday, June 17 at noon - It's a Breeze to be Counted

10-minute "Breath and Breeze" movement workshop with Jody Sperling on Instagram Live helping to promote the Census. It should take less than 10 minutes to complete the census. To be counted, go online at my2020census.gov or call 844-467-2020.

Instagram - @jody_sperling

Thursday, June 18

7pm - YouTube Premiere of "Turbulence" -



7:30pm - "Turbulence" Talkback with Choreographer Jody Sperling and Physicist Dr. Larry Pratt - Click to Register

Watch the live YouTube release of Turbulence, one of Time Lapse Dance's signature Fuller-inspired works. Sperling's choreography for six dancers distills patterns of air disturbance into kinetic sculptural forms. Features an intricate and rollicking percussion score by Quentin Chiappetta. Following the video release, audiences are invited to a talkback featuring Jody Sperling and physicist Dr. Larry Pratt (Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution) discussing the way fluid dynamics and choreography intersect in the work.



Week 7: June 21-28 - You're invited!

Tuesday, June 23 at 10am - Fitness Class with TLD Dancer Carly Cerasuolo

On Instagram Live @time_lapse_Dance

Friday, June 26 from 11-12:30pm - Open Zoom Rehearsal

Click to Register

The public is invited to an open Time Lapse Dance rehearsal on Zoom. The guests will get to watch as the dancers create and share material expanding Fuller's legacy into new remote media and into environmental forms. The new project is themed around plastic pollution with music by composer Matthew Burtner. This event is an experiment in dancemaking for a real-time virtual audience.

On May 14, choreographer Jody Sperling and her company Time Lapse Dance (TLD) launched . #TLDAT20, a virtual celebration lasting 20 weeks, featuring a series of intense, intimate and interactive events, from livestream conversations with collaborators to online premieres, presentations, workshops, rehearsal visits and more. In addition to the events listed below, TLD will share themed content throughout each week on social media, so please follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. #TLDAT20

For two decades, Time Lapse Dance has engaged audiences with ground-breaking choreography and visually-compelling productions inspired by climate change, as well as works expanding the legacy of early dance technologist Loie Fuller (1862-1928).

Sperling has achieved international acclaim for her Fuller-style recreations which extend the body radically into space and into natural environs, such as the polar icescape.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You