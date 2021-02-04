Jodi Kaplan & Associates Presents BOOKING DANCE FESTIVAL: NEW DIRECTIONS

Esteemed producer and dance agent, Jodi Kaplan, is proud to announce the public streaming of the BOOKING DANCE FESTIVAL: NEW DIRECTIONS dance extravaganza - a stunningly curated virtual showcase of dance works created during the pandemic. This Valentine's Day brunch time 'Dance Buffet' will feature a diverse array of "choreographic courses" by 15 dance companies that hail from New York City to Hawai'i to Chile. The festival is a beautiful display of how dancers hit the streets, turned their homes into performance spaces, and exercised extraordinary creativity within pandemic restrictions.

The showcase is curated into two 1-hour long programs: NEW and DIRECTIONS. While curating the showcase, producer Jodi Kaplan said she was "moved by seeing the full range of human emotions conveyed in the works. From grief and despair, to hope and resilience." Ms. Kaplan's impressive and extensive list of producing credits includes prestigious venues such as Jazz at Lincoln Center as well as dance festivals at the Olympics in Beijing 2008 and upcoming in 2022, as part of the Cultural Olympiad during the London Olympics 2021, and extensive 30 plus city tours throughout China partnering with top venues in 47 different cities. Jodi Kaplan produced the BOOKING DANCE FESTIVAL at the Edinburgh Fringe for seven years from 2009-2015, bringing over 50 different American dance companies to her "Festival within a Festival", produced dance extravaganzas at Bryant Park for five years from 2011-2015 as previews to Scotland, and now the exciting new realm of virtual programming. "Producing in the virtual space has had its own sets of challenges and rewards. But overall, I have been grateful to witness how dancers are adapting with the times."

There will be complementing panel discussions with the 15 artists, moderated by Jodi Kaplan, on the three Sundays following the public streaming. Artists will discuss their experiences, challenges, and successes of creating dance works in a virtual world. Panel topics are 'New Directions in Dance Films' on February 21 at 11am EST, 'From Stage to Screen' on February 28 at 11AM EST, and 'Site Specific Dance On Film' on March 7 at 11am EST. Additionally, Ms. Kaplan will also host a complimentary virtual professional development workshop titled 'The Business of Booking Dance' on Monday February 15th at 1pm EST - giving developing professionals insights and tools into the business side of the dance industry.

The BOOKING DANCE FESTIVAL: NEW DIRECTIONS Valentine's Day brunch time 'Dance Buffet' airs on Sunday February 14th, 2021 at 11am EST. There will be a short intermission between the two programs with commentary and insights given by Producer Jodi Kaplan. General admission tickets start at $25, student and artist discounts available. On-demand viewing will be available from February 15 - March 8, 2021. Tickets can be purchased at: tinyurl.com/BOOKINGDANCE2021, and additional info can be found at BookingDance.com

The BOOKING DANCE FESTIVAL 2021 is sponsored by its mask distribution company VITAMASKA INTERNATIONAL, providing top quality PPE to arts communities worldwide - VitaMASKa.com

MORE ABOUT JK&A

Jodi Kaplan & Associates (JK&A) is a personal "boutique agency" that books dance companies on extensive tours throughout the USA and internationally. Director Jodi Kaplan also consults with both established and newly formed dance companies in developing stronger artistic programming and performing engagements. For over 25 years, JK&A has booked tours for dance companies in South America including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Guatemala; and in Europe including Turkey, Germany, and Spain; and throughout the USA including long-term residencies in New Orleans, Chicago and extensive tours throughout Alaska; with current expansion into Asia. JK&A books a high-profile Main Roster of top dance companies. It also provides representation and mentorship to a wonderfully diverse Boutique Roster of dance companies. With offices on the Upper West Side, JK&A contracts regularly with The Joyce Theater, City Center, New Victory, SummerStage, Lincoln Center Out of Doors and the World Financial Center in New York City, and has booked performances at hundreds of theaters and festivals in the USA including the Kennedy Center, Jacob's Pillow, and American Dance Festival. JK&A is an active member of APAP, Dance/USA, NAPAMA, Western Arts Alliance, and ISPA. JK&A has also run marketing seminars at the Association of Performing Arts Presenters, participated in panel discussions with The Joyce Theater and established the Ready To Book workshop series which she has taught internationally at the University of Edinburgh business school in Scotland, at the Beijing Dance Academy in China, through DanzLenz in India, as well as at colleges and universities across the USA. Dance is an underserved art form and Jodi Kaplan & Associates is committed to promoting the best of it! For more information, please visit: BookingDance.com

MORE ABOUT JODI KAPLAN

Since founding Jodi Kaplan & Associates over ten years ago, Ms. Kaplan has booked millions of dollars in contracted performance engagements and has relationships with hundreds of venues in the U.S. and internationally. Prior to establishing JK&A, Ms. Kaplan was the in-house booking agent for the Lar Lubovitch Dance Company and the Managing Director of the Denishawn Repertory Dancers. Internationally, Ms. Kaplan works regularly in South America and Europe. She booked extensive tours to Brazil and throughout South America and has been a delegate at the Australian Arts Market. Ms. Kaplan was a Wallenberg Scholar in Israel where she worked with a variety of dance companies, and toured as a guest dance artist throughout France, Scotland, England, Portugal, the Czech Republic/Slovakia, and the Caribbean.

As an artist, Ms. Kaplan is internationally renowned for producing and directing dance films. Her award-winning shorts have screened at over one hundred festivals, museums and venues worldwide including "Dance on Camera" at Lincoln Center, "New Directors/New Films" at the Museum of Modern Art and the World's Fair in Lisbon, Portugal. Her work has also been broadcast on PBS television and The Sundance Channel. Ms. Kaplan's teaching experience includes faculty positions at the Jamaica School of Dance (West Indies), the Assembly Rooms (Edinburgh, Scotland), Jubilee Hall in Covent Garden (London), and the Film/Video Workshops (in Maine). She currently teaches her Ready To Book dance business series and consults with artists virtually throughout the world!

Jodi Kaplan holds a B.A. degree with high honors in religion/philosophy from Smith College (Phi Beta Kappa) and a M.F.A. in Film from Columbia University. Ms. Kaplan has also been a Fulbright Scholar in dance and an artist in residence three times at Yaddo.