Jimmy O. Yang Comes To The Chicago Theatre This January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Icon Concerts has announced that comedian Jimmy O. Yang will stop at The Chicago Theatre on Friday, January 31, 2025, as part of his “Big and Tall” tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, October 17 at 10:00AM CT.

Comedian and actor Jimmy O. Yang is best known for his work on “Silicon Valley,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Love Hard,” and “Space Force” and will soon star in the upcoming limited series, “Interior Chinatown” (Hulu), directed by Academy Award winner Taika Waititi and written by Charles Yu.

Yang's standup specials, “Guess How Much” and “Good Deal,” both premiered to rave reviews.

Tickets for the January 31 show will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, October 17 at 10:00AM CT at Ticketmaster.com and The Chicago Theatre box office.