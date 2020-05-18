Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, and THE BOYS IN THE BAND Cast Kickoff GLSEN RESPECT EVERYWHERE Week

Today, GLSEN launched RESPECT EVERYWHERE, a series of innovative fundraising initiatives presented in short videos running from May 18-22. RESPECT EVERYWHERE promises to deliver the moving testaments from students and educators that have been the hallmark of the New York event, but to an even wider audience.

The first video, which is now live on glsen.org/respecteverywhere features the acclaimed cast of "The Boys In The Band" including Matt Bomer, Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Jim Parsons, Andrew Rannells, Zachary Quinto, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Tuc Watkins, delivering a heartfelt tribute to their friend and castmate, recognizing the amazing work that he has done to bring awareness to the LGBTQ community, particularly among young people. Charlie graciously, and with humor, accepted the award from home, reflecting on his own coming out journey and why it was important for him to speak his truth.

Watch the video below!

GLSEN supporter Andy Cohen leant his voice to help kick off RESPECT EVERYWHERE and introduce a special message from Eliza Byard, Executive Director of GLSEN. Other famous friends of GLSEN have also used their platforms today to help celebrate this very special week and encourage others to join!

As previously announced, later this week, "The L Word: Generation Q" actress and ally Jennifer Beals will receive with the Champion Award from her cast mates. Ilima Intermediate School's Rainbow Royales GSA, the "Rainbow Royales" will receive the GSA of the Year Award, and Tray Robinson will receive the Educator of the Year Award.

Special videos recognizing the outstanding work of each honoree will stream daily on glsen.org/respecteverywhere at 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT.

"Over the past two months, GLSEN has completely reconfigured its work with GSAs, educators, and LGBTQ students to create vital community and connection as we faced a new world of school closures and physical isolation during the pandemic. GLSEN's virtual Respect Everywhere event will help us celebrate heroes that make that work possible," said Eliza Byard, Executive Director of GLSEN. "Jennifer Beals and Charlie Carver are always there for GLSEN and the students we serve, using their platforms for positive change. And we couldn't find two more amazing role models than Hawaii's Ilima Intermediate School's GSA, the Rainbow Royales, our GSA of the Year and Tray Robinson, our Educator of the Year."

Charlie Carver is one of Hollywood's most exciting and versatile actors working today in film, television, and theatre. He is currently in production on the Warner Bros. film THE BATMAN directed by Matt Reeves. Audiences will next see Charlie in the Netflix series RATCHED based on the novel ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST by Ken Kesey. The series is produced by Ryan Murphy and will debut in Fall 2020. Theatre credits include Charlie's appearance on Broadway in the 2018 production of THE BOYS IN THE BAND by the late great playwright Mart Crowley. The cast won a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play and a movie version will air on Netflix later this year. Charlie's other film credits include indie project I AM MICHAEL, alongside James Franco and Zach Quinto, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, as well as the New Line Cinema school-themed comedy FIST FIGHT with his twin brother, Max Carver. Television credits include the ABC mini-series WHEN WE RISE based off Cleve Jones' memoir of the same title, the HBO series THE LEFTOVERS, MTV's TEEN WOLF and ABC's hit drama DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES. Charlie is a committed advocate for the LGBTQ community, utilizing his social platforms to spotlight a variety of issues and appearing in numerous campaigns for GLSEN, including Day of Silence and Pride. He and his brother appeared in a PSA together to showcase HRC's Equality Act and the disparity of rights that exists simply because Max is straight and Charlie is gay. Charlie currently resides in Los Angeles.

The GLSEN RESPECT Co-Chairs are Michel Mercure, Jim Parsons & Todd Spiewak, Ryan Pedlow, Nydia Sahagun, Elizabeth Stribling-Kivlan, and Chip Sullivan. The Senior Sponsors of RESPECT EVERYWHERE are Hollister and Jim Parsons & Todd Spiewak.

