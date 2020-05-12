Jim Brickman to Release Broadway Album, JIM BRICKMAN ON BROADWAY

As he marks 25 powerful years as an icon in the world of modern instrumental music, pianist and songwriter Jim Brickman is taking fans on a musical journey through some of the most soul-stirring songs of the stage. Jim Brickman on Broadway features a handpicked selection of inspiring songs from classic Broadway shows.

The album's first single, "You Will Be Found," is from the award-winning Dear Evan Hansen. The song - which has resonated with audiences since the show opened on Broadway in 2016, serves as an anthem for those who are struggling. It will be released on May 8th, with a new track to release on digital streaming platforms every four weeks until the album is completed.

Listen below!

In addition, the album will feature the moving "For Good," which debuted in the Broadway smash hit Wicked as a duet between Elphaba (Idina Menzel) and Glinda (Kristin Chenoweth). Brickman's love of moving Broadway tunes also extends to newer classics, including "True Love" from 2018's Frozen: The Broadway Musical.

Over the years, Brickman has collaborated with a number of Broadway's shining stars, from Leslie Odom Jr. ("Hallelujah, I Believe") and Billy Porter ("Destiny") to Wayne Brady ("Beautiful") and Jane Krakowski ("You"). He has also worked with luminaries Megan Hilty, Stephanie Block, Linda Eder, and Donny Osmond.

Brickman has always held a passion for the deep emotional connections forged by timeless music. In his 25 years in the studio and on the stage, he's covered classic songs on his Christmas albums, as well as penning songs that have become standards in their own right, including "The Gift," co-written with Tom Douglas and originally recorded by Collin Raye and Susan Ashton.

Last year, Brickman marked a career milestone when he joined Pandora's Billionaires Club; he is currently celebrating 1.9 billion lifetime streams on the platform and is poised to hit 2 billion within the year. It's a threshold that few artists have passed; only Garth Brooks, Justin Timberlake, Pitbull, and Chris Tomlin have hit the one billion mark.

No stranger to the top of the musical charts, Brickman has earned 22 #1 albums, 5 #1 songs, and 32 Top 20 radio singles since his debut No Words album started it all in 1994. In addition, Brickman earned Grammy nominations for his albums Peace (2003) and Faith (2009), a Gospel Music Association Dove Award, two SESAC Songwriter of the Year Awards, and a Canadian Country Music Award.



Brickman has also worked on collaborations outside of the Broadway world, making music with a star-studded list of artists including Lady Antebellum, Kenny Loggins, Martina McBride, Olivia Newton-John, Dave Koz, and more. He is also the author of three best-selling books and the host of the popular "The Jim Brickman Show" podcast, as well as host of a selection of "Jim Brickman: Soothe" content (including music and live streaming performances) meant to calm and inspire listeners during the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

To learn more about Jim Brickman on Broadway or to access his Soothe content, please visit www.jimbrickman.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You