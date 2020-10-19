Jim Brickman Presents Live Virtual Concert and Holiday Album Featuring Kelli O'Hara, Norm Lewis, Megan Hilty and More

The virtual concert will take place on November 28 at 8 pm ET.

The Actors Fund announced today that Grammy nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman will be taking the nation by storm this holiday season with Brickman for Broadway Christmas Live. All proceeds from the virtual concert on November 28 at 8 pm ET and the album sales will benefit The Actors Fund. Broadway fans and their families can enjoy this unique virtual concert experience from the comfort of home, while supporting The Actors Fund and their COVID-19 relief efforts. Click here to pre-order Brickman for Broadway Christmas (including the Brickman on Broadway limited edition) albums ($29.99). Click here to for tickets to the Brickman for Broadway Christmas Live November 28 virtual concert (ticket packages start at $20).

The Brickman for Broadway Christmas album features sensational performances from Megan Hilty, Santino Fontana, Kelli O'Hara, Norm Lewis, Adrienne Warren, Shoshana Bean, Max von Essen, Sierra Boggess and Matt Doyle and celebrates the season with soaring vocals, and a merry and bright holiday spirit.

"Recording duets with Broadway stars has always been on my career bucket list," said Jim Brickman. "The Brickman for Broadway Christmas project to benefit The Actors Fund was a perfect opportunity to record my songs with theater's best, and to raise money for such a worthy cause during this challenging time in the world. And to hear such phenomenal singers bring these songs to life was a thrill."

The album is a 2-CD set featuring some of Broadway's best songs, including "You Will Be Found", "It's Quiet Uptown", "For Good", "True Love" and 12 more.

Brickman will bring his November 28 live virtual concert experience up close and personal for supporters of The Actors Fund by blending yuletide memories and holiday carols. Scheduled to appear with Jim Brickman are Kelli O'Hara, Matt Doyle, Adrienne Warren, Max von Essen, Shoshana Bean, Norm Lewis, Megan Hilty, Wayne Brady and more. Brickman will warm the hearts of all as sweet sounds of faith and love make spirits bright, bringing family and friends together for anything but a silent night.

The Jim Brickman's Christmas tradition continues, with a front row experience like never before.

Brickman for Broadway Christmas ticket packages start at $20 for the Live Virtual Concert. Additional packages available include an Interactive Zoom Room and After Show Party with Jim, and a stocking of gifts delivered to your door.

