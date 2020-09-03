Jessie Mueller Guest Stars on E-TICKET TO BROADWAY Podcast

The episode is now available wherever you listen to podcasts.

Tony Award-winning star Jessie Mueller (Beautiful, Waitress, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Carousel) is the latest guest on the new podcast "E-Ticket to Broadway!" The episode is now available wherever you listen to podcasts.

Tony & Grammy Award-winner Jessie Mueller joins David on this episode of "E-Ticket to Broadway" to discuss her love of Disney films and taking lots of pictures at the parks. Together they play "Lulu's Disney Pies" and create Jessie's ideal day at Walt Disney World. Will Jessie someday get a job creating merchandise for the Parks? Design a Mary Poppins-themed Dark Ride? Or will she channel her inner Jenna to create a Dole Whip-inspired pie? Listen to find out!

Put on your mouse ears, grab a dole whip, and get ready to listen to your favorite Broadway stars chat about all things Disney Parks on the new podcast 'E-Ticket to Broadway.' Join host David Alpert, an award-winning theatre director, as he and his Broadway pals share their favorite stories about the happiest places on Earth. After they discuss their favorite attractions, shows, parades, and memories; the guests play some fun games including, "Fast Pass Answers," "Tweedledee or Tweedledum," and answer trivia and questions from the listeners.

The Podcast has teamed with GIlana's Fund, and will donate part of the profits from the Patreon page to the organization. Gilana's Fund, created after Alpert's sister Gilana passed away in 2007, has raised over $100,000 and supports organizations that promote justice, inclusion, equality, and acceptance. Learn more at www.gilanasfund.org.

To learn more, visit www.eticketpodcast.com, and follow @ETicketToBroadway on Instagram.

