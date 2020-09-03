Jessie Mueller Guest Stars on E-TICKET TO BROADWAY Podcast
The episode is now available wherever you listen to podcasts.
Tony Award-winning star Jessie Mueller (Beautiful, Waitress, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Carousel) is the latest guest on the new podcast "E-Ticket to Broadway!" The episode is now available wherever you listen to podcasts.
Tony & Grammy Award-winner Jessie Mueller joins David on this episode of "E-Ticket to Broadway" to discuss her love of Disney films and taking lots of pictures at the parks. Together they play "Lulu's Disney Pies" and create Jessie's ideal day at Walt Disney World. Will Jessie someday get a job creating merchandise for the Parks? Design a Mary Poppins-themed Dark Ride? Or will she channel her inner Jenna to create a Dole Whip-inspired pie? Listen to find out!
Put on your mouse ears, grab a dole whip, and get ready to listen to your favorite Broadway stars chat about all things Disney Parks on the new podcast 'E-Ticket to Broadway.' Join host David Alpert, an award-winning theatre director, as he and his Broadway pals share their favorite stories about the happiest places on Earth. After they discuss their favorite attractions, shows, parades, and memories; the guests play some fun games including, "Fast Pass Answers," "Tweedledee or Tweedledum," and answer trivia and questions from the listeners.
The Podcast has teamed with GIlana's Fund, and will donate part of the profits from the Patreon page to the organization. Gilana's Fund, created after Alpert's sister Gilana passed away in 2007, has raised over $100,000 and supports organizations that promote justice, inclusion, equality, and acceptance. Learn more at www.gilanasfund.org.
To learn more, visit www.eticketpodcast.com, and follow @ETicketToBroadway on Instagram.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Watch Chadwick Boseman Perform With Christopher Jackson in a Workshop of Tupac Musical HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME
Kenny Leon took to twitter to share footage of Chadwick Boseman performing in a workshop of the Tupac musical Holler If Ya Hear Me. Boseman performs w...
Voting Now Open for Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
We've received hundreds of submissions and now it's time to vote for your favorite contestants!...
Photo: Ryan Murphy Shares Behind the Scenes Peek of THE PROM Film
The Prom must go on! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Prom is still on track to be released late...
Broadway Performers Create Times Square Project, Bringing Dance, Energy and Creativity to Times Square
ABC7 has reported on a group of Broadway performers who have safely come together to bring movement and uplifting energy back to Times Square. The Tim...
1,500 Buildings Will Be Lit Red on September 1 as a Call to Congress to Pass the RESTART Act
1,500 venues across the country will light their buildings red tomorrow, September 1, as a call to congress to pass the RESTART Act, offering economic...
Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, Harvey Fierstein and More From HAIRSPRAY Complete Casting for MCC Theater's MISCAST20
MCC Theater announced today that members of the original Broadway cast of Hairspray will reunite for Miscast20. The gala will take place Sunday, Septe...