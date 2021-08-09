Jesse Williams Will Lead TV Adaptation of Richard Greenberg's Play TAKE ME OUT

Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams will step up to the plate and star in a TV limited series adaptation of Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play Take Me Out.

Scott Ellis will direct the adaptation, with scripts written by Greenberg. Ellis will direct the 2022 Broadway production of Take Me Out; his recent Broadway credits include Tootsie, Kiss Me, Kate, She Loves Me, and On the Twentieth Century.

Take Me Out follows Darren Lemming, a mixed-race star center fielder for the fictional Empires, according to Deadline. Darren's decision to come out of the closet sparks controversy and soul searching for American's favorite pastime, revealing long-held, unspoken prejudices both on and off the field.

Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to confront the reality of being a gay person of color within the framework of a classic American institution. As the Empires rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties and the price of victory.

Williams will also lead the upcoming Broadway revival, set to premiere in March of 2022 from Second Stage Theatre.

Jesse Williams is an activist/actor/entrepreneur and former high school teacher. He plays Dr. Jackson Avery on ABC's hit series Grey's Anatomy and has appeared in films including Lee Daniels' The Butler, The Cabin in the Woods, and Band Aid.

Take Me Out first premiered at The Public Theatre in 2002 and took home the Tony Award for Best Play in that same year.