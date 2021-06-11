Jerry Craft and Eric Vetter to Take Part in 'Two Kids From the Heights' - A Virtual Conversation

Award winning author Jerry Craft (New Kid and Class Act) and No Name Comedy Variety Show producer Eric Vetter long time friends who grew up in the Washington Heights area will team up for a virtual conversation on Monday, June 14, 2021. Part of the Word Up 10th anniversary celebration, the event is scheduled to begin at 7:00pm EST .

Admission is free, donations ($0-$5.00) are welcomed.

Advance registration required: https://withfriends.co/wordup

For more information, call: (347) 688-4456.

Jerry Craft is the New York Times best selling and Newbery Medal winning author of the graphic novel, New Kid. His second graphic novel, Class Act, was published on October 6, 2020. Craft is also the creator of Mama's Boyz, an award-winning comic strip which won the African American Literary Award five times. He is a co-founder of the Schomburg Center's Annual Black Comic Book Festival. He received his BFA from the School of Visual Arts.

Eric Vetter is the MC/producer of "No Name... & A BAG O' CHIPS", NYC s longest-running comedy/variety show (27 years and counting). That flagship show has spawned several other ongoing shows under the No Name umbrella including a weekly show at Washington Heights community bookshop, Word Up. Dubbed "where performing artists go to play", No Name's signature mix of up--&-coming talent alongside established performers, most working out new material, has become a fixture in NY's comedy and storytelling scenes. Mr. Vetter also is the lead singer for The Summer Replacements, the Bag O' Chips show's house band (available for parties, so long as chips are served).

Word Up Community Bookshop is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. Currently closed for browsing and live events due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Word Up Community Bookshop/Librería Comunitaria (a 501 c3 organization) is a multilingual, general-interest, nonprofit community bookshop and arts space in Washington Heights, NYC. For online purchases or additional information, go to: http://www.wordupbooks.com