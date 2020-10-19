Jeremy Strong Joins Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO

Strong will play biographer John Gruen.

Emmy-winner Jeremy Strong is in talks to join the cast of "Maestro," the upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic.

Strong plays John Gruen, a renaissance man and critic for The New York Herald Tribune and New York magazine, wrote the authorized biography The Private World of Leonard Bernstein.

The film hails from director Bradley Cooper, who also stars as Bernstein, according to Deadline.

Bernstein's career is enough to fill a miniseries: his conducting debut at the New York Philharmonic at 25 when the conductor took ill; without even rehearsing, Bernstein did so well his star was launched the next day when his feat made the front page of the New York Times. He was blacklisted before being cleared of being a communist just before he composed the Oscar-nominated score for On the Waterfront; and he was an activist in the civil rights movement, and outspoken on issues including ending the Vietnam War. But the through line for the movie is the beautifully complex story of the marriage between Bernstein and his wife, Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan).

Strong won an Emmy for "Succession." He stars in Aaron Sorkin's recent Netflix film "The Trial of the Chicago Seven," and appeared on Broadway in "A Man For All Seasons" in 2008.

Related Articles