Jeremy Pope Releases Debut EP 'LAST NAME: POPE'

Grammy, Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony-nominated artist, Jeremy Pope, has released his debut EP titled LAST NAME: POPE. The EP consists of six original soulful records, all written and produced by Pope.

The EP is available everywhere today. Stream the EP here.

“Doing this independently has been the most challenging yet rewarding process I've ever experienced," said Pope. "Three and a half years of working on this. Doing anything on your own takes a different kind of discipline and practice -- being your own champion, your own resource. I've been writing and producing music since I was 13, but putting together a complete body of music and visuals that reflect the “me” now was a different kind of challenge. Thank you from the deepest part of my heart for all of the support and love in this moment. Thank you to all the creatives who worked on this alongside me for literal years. Now we set it all free — and listen.”

Track List:

U, LOST

WHAT I GOTTA DO

WANT, U

CITY2CITY

FINE

U, LOST (PROM EDITION)

About Jeremy Pope:

Jeremy Pope is a highly acclaimed performer and multimedia artist known for his exceptional work in films like "THE INSPECTION" and on Broadway, where he portrayed "Jean-Michel Basquiat" in "The Collaboration." With a Grammy, Emmy, Golden Globe, and two Tony nominations, Pope has made a significant impact in the arts. He has also been recognized as one of the "10 Actors to Watch" in 2022 by Variety and received GLAAD's Stephen F. Kolzak Award for his contributions to LGBTQ visibility and acceptance. He was recently honored with one of this year's Native Son Awards.

Beyond his success as a performer, Pope fearlessly explores creative avenues, with music being of great importance. His musical journey began at a young age, fueled by a passion for self-expression and healing. Inspired by musical icons like Prince, Earth Wind & Fire, Luther Vandross, Brandy, Toni Braxton, Beyoncé, Missy Elliot, and Andre 3000, Jeremy draws from a diverse range of artists. In 2022, his cover of "September" caught the attention of Earth Wind & Fire's Verdine White, leading to a collaboration that showcased his admiration for their artistic vision and his ability to transcend boundaries. Pope's forthcoming EP, "Last Name: POPE," represents his artistic evolution, vulnerability, and vocal versatility. Collaborating with esteemed directors Parris Goebel and C Prinz on the visual component, Pope fearlessly embarks on a musical journey that explores his identity in a profound and authentic way.

Photo Credit: Pope Collection