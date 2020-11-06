Jeremy Jordan, Patti Murin, Laura Osnes and More Join THE MAD ONES LAB Road Trip

Tune in Sunday, November 8 at 7PM.

Jeremy Jordan, Patti Murin, Laura Osnes, and more join Kerrigan-Lowdermilk's celebration of THE MAD ONES Lab this Sunday, November 8 at 7PM in a special YouTube Premiere. THE MAD ONES Lab is a free community-driven digital program created by Kait Kerrigan (she/her) and Brian Lowdermilk (she/they) that took place over the past month featuring workshops, panels, and unprecedented access to digital resources and the writers as participants created 78 digital "shorts" of the cult hit musical, THE MAD ONES. Through a new digital licensing agreement with Concord Theatricals, this one-of-a-kind lab spanned 11 time zones, bringing together over 200 theatre-makers from across the globe.

This Sunday's event is a celebration and premiere of the participants' works featuring video commentary from special guests who have a history with this show and these songs including Jeremy Jordan, Patti Murin, Laura Osnes, Jenni Barber, Lisa Brescia, Emma Hunton, Katie Thompson, Ben Fankhauser, and Helene Yorke. Watch here: youtube.com/user/kerriganlowdermilk.

This showcase celebrates the launch of THE MAD ONES Engine, a web platform designed to create seamless, randomized versions of the entire musical using all the short videos submitted by participants in the Lab. Each time you start the Engine, a new version of the show plays. At the launch of the Engine, there are nearly three billion versions of the show that you could watch and that number will only grow exponentially as more artists add their videos to the Engine. The Engine creates a new roadmap of the viewer's THE MAD ONES experience, it allows audience to choose limiting factors to customize that experience (based on a specific video or geotag they would like to hit), and it saves the viewer's experience with a playful unique "emojimap" - a concept that was created specifically for the Engine - so that viewers can easily share their favorite versions of the show with others.

Join us on Sunday, November 8 at 7pm: youtube.com/user/kerriganlowdermilk

