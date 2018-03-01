Jeremy Irons, Katrina Lenk, Sara Bareilles and More Come to 92Y This Spring

92nd Street Y has announced an exciting spring lineup of theatre-centric programming, featuring many of today's Broadway favorites.

Check out the exciting lineup below, which includes an evening of poetry with Jeremy Irons, in-depth chats with the cast and creatives of The Band's Visit and Waitress, a salute to Pearl Bailey, and a spotlight on composer Alan Lerner.

Full details follow:

Jeremy Irons Reads T. S. Eliot's

"Four Quartets"

Thu, Apr 12, 7:30 pm, tickets from $34

We shall not cease from exploration / And the end of all our exploring / Will be to arrive where we started / And know the place for the first time.

Seventy-five years after the publication of "Four Quartets" - and nearly seventy years since T. S. Eliot himself read from the poem in his Poetry Center debut - Tony and Academy Award-winning actor Jeremy Irons returns to 92Y's stage to present the masterwork in its entirety. This special event coincides with the awarding of the inaugural Four Quartets Prize, presented by the T. S. Eliot Foundation in association with the Poetry Society of America, as well as the CD release of Irons reading all of Eliot's poems.

An Evening With The Band's Visit

David Yazbek, Itamar Moses, David Cromer, Orin Wolf, and cast members Katrina Lenk and Ari'el Stachel

Sun, Apr 15, 7:30 pm, tickets from $35

The Band's Visit is the winner of four Best Musical Awards and has been included on every major Best of the Year list, including The New York Times, New York, Time Out New York and Entertainment Weekly. Based on the hit 2007 Israeli film, this deeply human and humorous musical tells the story of an Egyptian police band that's sent to a remote village in the Israeli desert, where the locals take them in. Hear what the artists behind this moving celebration of cross-cultural exchange have to say about their show's exciting journey, and its inspiring message of hope - composer and lyricist David Yazbek, librettist Itamar Moses, director David Cromer, producer Orin Wolf, and cast members Katrina Lenk and Ari'el Stachel.

The Women Of Waitress, The Musical

Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson, Lorin Latarro and Diane Paulus, and Producers Barry and Fran Weissler

Mon, Apr 16, 7:30 pm, tickets from $45

Multi-Platinum Grammy and Tony Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, book writer Jessie Nelson, choreographer Lorin Latarro and Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus, the creators of the musical, Waitress, discuss how they translated Adrienne Shelly's Sundance film favorite from screen to stage. Join the team as they recount their journey to build a sweet success on Broadway, embark on a highly anticipated North American tour and make history along the way, breaking a glass ceiling by becoming Broadway's first all-female creative team.

Daytime Talks & Series: Songs & Stories With Harvey Granat, Behind The Music With Louis Rosen, Will Friedwald's Clip Joint

Will Friedwald's Clip Joint | THE Pearl Bailey CENTENNIAL

Mon, Mar 26, 12 pm, tickets from $29

Show business never saw a woman like Pearl Bailey (1918-1990). Part comedian, part actress and all singer, she could talk through a song or sing it brilliantly and always delivered the message. She became a star in nightclubs, on Broadway and in movies, but she really came into her own on television. In 40 years, she was featured in hundreds of variety shows. We'll look at a rare range of clips of Pearlie Mae, including with such friends and supporters as Tony Bennett, Nat King Cole and her husband of almost 40 years, the great jazz drummer Louis Bellson. Will Friedwald, feature writer for The Wall Street Journal, Vanity Fair and the author of nine books on popular music, presents curated video clips from his extensive vintage collection to illustrate the great artistry of the performers and composers of the American Songbook.

On Alan Jay Lerner

Wed, Mar 28, 12 pm, tickets from $29

Celebrate the 100th birthday year of Broadway lyricist Alan Jay Lerner with Amy Asch, co-editor of The Complete Lyrics of Alan Jay Lerner. Asch will discuss some of Lerner's most witty and charming songs; share stories from his collaboration with Frederick Loewe on such hits as My Fair Lady, Camelot and Gigi; and bring a few gems from the many archives consulted for the book. Learn more and even listen to Lerner sing his favorite dropped song.

Songs & Stories with Harvey Granat | Fred Astaire: The Composers' Favorite Singer

Harvey Granat with David Lahm, piano and Rex Reed

Thu, Mar 29, 12 pm, tickets from $29

Entertainer Harvey Granat brings the American Songbook to life with pianist David Lahm and special guest Rex Reed, film and theater critic. Fred Astaire introduced more songs into the American Songbook than almost any other performer. From Broadway to film, his career highlights were many. Rex Reed, one of our great film and theater critics and media personalities, will join us for this appreciation of Astaire in song and story.

Behind The Music With Louis Rosen | The Musical Theater Of Leonard Bernstein: Trouble In Tahiti And Wonderful Town

Thu, Mar 29, 1:30 pm, tickets from $45

Bernstein returned to the musical theater in the early 1950s for the first time since On the Town with two works that opened only three months apart: the visionary, ahead-of-its-time one-act musical/opera hybrid Trouble in Tahiti and Wonderful Town, his greatest musical comedy collaboration with Comden and Green. This is the beginning of Bernstein's musical theater decade.

Will Friedwald's Clip Joint | Remembering Barbara Cook

Tue, Apr 17, 12 pm, tickets from $29

In the 1950s and '60s, Barbara Cook, who died last August at the age of 89, was one of the brightest and most vocally endowed stars on Broadway. From the 1970s into the millennium, she was a headliner in nightclubs and concert halls. What's often forgotten is that along the way, she also had a huge career in television. We'll look at vintage Barbara from the height of her career and in such classic productions as Bloomer Girl, Gilbert and Sullivan's Yeoman of the Guard, The Music Man, The Gay Life and others. This is what musical theater singing is all about. Will Friedwald, feature writer for The Wall Street Journal, Vanity Fair and the author of nine books on popular music, presents curated video clips from his extensive vintage collection to illustrate the great artistry of the performers and composers of the American Songbook.

Broadway: A History Of New York City In Thirteen Miles

Wed, Apr 18, 12 pm, tickets from $29

From muddy cowpath in a backwater Dutch settlement to the 20th century's Great White Way, architect and author Fran Leadon takes us on a cultural history of the world's famous thoroughfare: Broadway. Along the way we meet Alexander Hamilton, Edgar Allan Poe, John James Audubon, Emma Goldman, "Bill the Butcher" Poole, "Texas" Guinan and the assorted real estate speculators, impresarios and politicians who helped turn Broadway into a living paradigm of American progress, at its best and worst.

Songs And Stories With Harvey Granat | Ira Gershwin After George

Harvey Granat with David Lahm, piano and Michael Strunsky

Thu, Apr 19, 12 pm, tickets from $29

Entertainer Harvey Granat brings the American Songbook to life with pianist David Lahm and special guest Michael Strunsky, nephew of Ira Gershwin and executor of the Gershwin estate, and guest performers, vocalist Cheryl Segall and cabaret performer Mark Nadler. Ira Gershwin, after George's untimely passing, went on to have a brilliant second act to his career, partnering with Jerome Kern, Kurt Weill and Harold Arlen, among others. Two songs in this period were nominated for Academy Awards.

