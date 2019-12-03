Jennifer Lopez Reveals She'd Produce a Broadway Version of HUSTLERS

Jennifer Lopez revealed that she would produce a Broadway show based on her recent film Hustlers, according to Extra.

"That's something that would be amazing," Lopez said. "It really lends itself to a Broadway show, and to a live-performance show." She didn't commit to starring, though, saying, "I don't know that I would do it. I would produce it, for sure. I don't know. Maybe. You never know with me."

The film's writer and director Lorene Scafaria recently spoke about wanting to see the film come to Broadway, saying "I want a Broadway musical." Her idea would be a jukebox musical using songs from the movie, with the possibility of Jennifer Lopez coming in to play her character from the film, Ramona.

"I suppose there could be a movie sequel, but I wouldn't want it," she said. "I'd like to see Hustlers reborn in a new medium," said Scafaria.

Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The film was inspired by the article published by New York Magazine entitled "The Hustlers at Scores" written by Jessica Pressler.

The film stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Julia Styles, and Lili Reinhart.

Read the original article on Extra.





Related Articles