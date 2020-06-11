Jennifer Cody, Jeremy Kushnier and More to Star in Redhouse Arts Center's World Premiere Zoom Play STILL WAITING
Redhouse Arts Center's Virtual Redhouse will present the World Premier of another online play, Still Waiting, which is the sequel to Waiting for the Host which Redhouse recently produced and streamed. Both these comedy/dramas are written by playwright Marc Palmieri and designed specifically for online performance. Still Waiting continues a few months after the All Saint's Church production of their online version of The Passion Play while adding a new character, a pretentious Artistic Director played by Jeremy Kushnier.
This will be the world premier of this new Zoom play which is a testament to the great success of the original Waiting for the Host. Artistic Director Hunter Foster is quoted in saying: "We're thrilled to bring back the hysterical characters from Marc Palmieri's Zoom play, Waiting For The Host, in the world premier of Still Waiting. This sequel continues the saga of the All Saints Church and their attempts to create theatre online. After we finished part one, I found that I missed these characters so much I implored Marc to write part 2, and he did it within a week!"
The show will be streamed from June 25 @ 7:00pm - June 29, 2020 @ 7:00pm. In addition, there will be an Opening Night toast on June 25 @ 6:30pm on Facebook Live (@theredhousearts) and YouTube. Redhouse will also reactivate its stream of Waiting for the Host so audiences who have not previously viewed it will be able to see it prior to world premier of Still Waiting.
As Still Waiting (Part II of Waiting for the Host) opens, the coronavirus lockdown drags into its third month. Members of a Long Island church find themselves bitten by the "acting bug" after having performed a streaming version of the Palm Sunday Passion Play. With the help of a "professional director" guest from Manhattan, they hope to launch a new community theatre at the church. To their surprise, the Bishop and church leadership found their Passion Play objectionable, and their plans are met with resistance. They decide to put on a showcase of their skills, with an "updated" version of medieval Biblical plays, and find they win the support of an invited but unexpected guest.
The show is directed by Artistic Director Hunter Foster who is pleased to announce the addition of Broadway Veteran Jeremy Kushnier (God of Carnage). Returning cast includes another Broadway Veteran Jennifer Cody along with Yarissa Millan, Peggy Mitchell, Robert Edwards, Steve Gamba and Brendan Didio.
Production crew included Production Manager Daniel Whiting, Stage Manager Margot Reed and Production Assistant Josh Reid.
Advanced sale tickets for the stream of Still Waiting are available for purchase at the Redhouse website at www.theredhouse.org and they remain on sale through the the run of the show. The cost is $15 which includes all fees; once purchased you have 24 hours to view the show. In addition Redhouse will be streaming the original zoom play Waiting for the Host so audiences can watch both. See details below. If you have questions, please email info@theredhouse.org.
Ticket and Streaming Information:
Still Waiting Advance Sale Dates: June 9 @ 2:00PM - June 25 @ 3:00PM
Tickets sales will resume and be available for purchase: June 25 @ 7pm - June 29 @ 7pm
Opening Toast: June 25 @ 6:30pm on Facebook & YouTube Live Cost: $15* (with a $1 processing fee) to benefit Redhouse Arts Center
Streaming of this pre-recorded performance will be available to view anytime beginning June 25th at 7pm through June 30th at 7PM. The performance will be available to view for 24 hours after the initial on-sale purchase/stream activation.
Ticket and Streaming Information
Waiting for the Host
Advance Sale Dates: June 9 @ 2:00PM - June 18 @ 3:00PM Tickets sales will resume and be available for purchase: June 18 @ 7PM - June 22 @ 7PM
Cost: $15* (with a $1 processing fee) to benefit Redhouse Arts Center
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Daniel Radcliffe has responded to backlash that J.K. Rowling received over the weekend over her 'transphobic' comments on Twitter.... (read more)
Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) This Weekend
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
Juilliard Announced as Number 1 on Hollywood Reporter's 2020 List of Best College Drama Programs
The Hollywood Reporter has released their 2020 list of The Best 25 College Drama Programs Around the World.... (read more)
Patti LuPone Talks the Return of Broadway, Why the Country is 'Doomed' and More
Patti LuPone is on the cover of Variety's Power of Women issue. In her interview, she talks about the return of Broadway, why the country is 'doomed' ... (read more)
Twi McCallum Shares an Open Letter to the Theatre Community on Hiring Black Designers and Creatives
Sound designer Twi McCallum has written a 'letter to the industry', expressing the 'grief from a designer's perspective of how we are often not includ... (read more)
TINA, Audra McDonald, Joshua Henry, LaChanze, Arienne Warren and More Nominated for 2020 Antonyo Awards
Broadway Black, the multimedia organization highlighting the achievements of Black theatre artists, has announced the inaugural Antonyo Awards, a cele... (read more)