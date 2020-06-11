Jennifer Cody, Jeremy Kushnier and More to Star in Redhouse Arts Center's World Premiere Zoom Play STILL WAITING

Redhouse Arts Center's Virtual Redhouse will present the World Premier of another online play, Still Waiting, which is the sequel to Waiting for the Host which Redhouse recently produced and streamed. Both these comedy/dramas are written by playwright Marc Palmieri and designed specifically for online performance. Still Waiting continues a few months after the All Saint's Church production of their online version of The Passion Play while adding a new character, a pretentious Artistic Director played by Jeremy Kushnier.

This will be the world premier of this new Zoom play which is a testament to the great success of the original Waiting for the Host. Artistic Director Hunter Foster is quoted in saying: "We're thrilled to bring back the hysterical characters from Marc Palmieri's Zoom play, Waiting For The Host, in the world premier of Still Waiting. This sequel continues the saga of the All Saints Church and their attempts to create theatre online. After we finished part one, I found that I missed these characters so much I implored Marc to write part 2, and he did it within a week!"

The show will be streamed from June 25 @ 7:00pm - June 29, 2020 @ 7:00pm. In addition, there will be an Opening Night toast on June 25 @ 6:30pm on Facebook Live (@theredhousearts) and YouTube. Redhouse will also reactivate its stream of Waiting for the Host so audiences who have not previously viewed it will be able to see it prior to world premier of Still Waiting.

As Still Waiting (Part II of Waiting for the Host) opens, the coronavirus lockdown drags into its third month. Members of a Long Island church find themselves bitten by the "acting bug" after having performed a streaming version of the Palm Sunday Passion Play. With the help of a "professional director" guest from Manhattan, they hope to launch a new community theatre at the church. To their surprise, the Bishop and church leadership found their Passion Play objectionable, and their plans are met with resistance. They decide to put on a showcase of their skills, with an "updated" version of medieval Biblical plays, and find they win the support of an invited but unexpected guest.

The show is directed by Artistic Director Hunter Foster who is pleased to announce the addition of Broadway Veteran Jeremy Kushnier (God of Carnage). Returning cast includes another Broadway Veteran Jennifer Cody along with Yarissa Millan, Peggy Mitchell, Robert Edwards, Steve Gamba and Brendan Didio.

Production crew included Production Manager Daniel Whiting, Stage Manager Margot Reed and Production Assistant Josh Reid.

Advanced sale tickets for the stream of Still Waiting are available for purchase at the Redhouse website at www.theredhouse.org and they remain on sale through the the run of the show. The cost is $15 which includes all fees; once purchased you have 24 hours to view the show. In addition Redhouse will be streaming the original zoom play Waiting for the Host so audiences can watch both. See details below. If you have questions, please email info@theredhouse.org.

Still Waiting Advance Sale Dates: June 9 @ 2:00PM - June 25 @ 3:00PM

Tickets sales will resume and be available for purchase: June 25 @ 7pm - June 29 @ 7pm

Opening Toast: June 25 @ 6:30pm on Facebook & YouTube Live Cost: $15* (with a $1 processing fee) to benefit Redhouse Arts Center

Streaming of this pre-recorded performance will be available to view anytime beginning June 25th at 7pm through June 30th at 7PM. The performance will be available to view for 24 hours after the initial on-sale purchase/stream activation.

Waiting for the Host

Advance Sale Dates: June 9 @ 2:00PM - June 18 @ 3:00PM Tickets sales will resume and be available for purchase: June 18 @ 7PM - June 22 @ 7PM

Cost: $15* (with a $1 processing fee) to benefit Redhouse Arts Center

