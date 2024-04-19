Jenna Fischer Filmed MEAN GIRLS with a Broken Shoulder

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jenna Fischer is a trooper!

According to a new interview with People, the Mean Girls actress, who played Ms. Heron in the film, broke her shoulder during a break in filming.

“I shot for one day on Mean Girls, and then I didn't have to shoot for a month. And in that month I went on a ski trip and I fell on a sidewalk and I broke my shoulder...So I had to shoot the rest of the movie with a very newly broken shoulder"

Though the situation wasn't ideal, the actress highlighted some things that the production team did to make the best of the circumstances.

“If you notice in the opening shot of the movie, I'm out in the middle of a field and Cady is singing, and I have a crossbody bag on. And I'm holding my crossbody bag. The reason I'm doing that is because I had to take my sling off. That was serving as a sling for me.”

She explained that she only uses her left arm in the movie, saying "It was the wildest experience... a big part of my role in Mean Girls was pretending I didn't have a broken shoulder.”

Still, Fischer enjoyed the experience making the film and went on to praise her co-stars: "I was so excited about the reaction to that movie because the people in that movie were so genuinely kind and wonderful and talented. That young cast was just outstanding and it was one of those things where, when you finish shooting it, you think to yourself, ‘Gosh, I hope this movie does well because this is a good group.’ You want the good guy to win, right? So I was really rooting for it.”

Based on the Broadway musical, Mean Girls is currently streaming on Paramount+.