Jenn Gambatese and More to Join Jeff Kready and Tally Sessions in A FINE BROMANCE at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Jeff Kready and Tally Sessions in "A Fine Bromance" on October 7th, 2017 at 11:30PM for an evening of soaring tenor and booming baritone duets!

Jeff Kready (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Billy Elliot, Les Miserables) and Tally Sessions (War Paint, Falsettos, School of Rock) bring an evening of jazz standards, classic show tunes and new favorites, with their own special brand of hilarity, to Feinstein's/54 Below. The Rat Pack meets Simon & Garfunkel meets Abbott & Costello. They'll make you laugh, they'll make you cry, and some of it will be on purpose. You won't want to miss this late night musical extravaganza of comfort food and belly laughs for the soul.

Jeff and Tally will welcome special guests, Jenn Gambatese (School of Rock, Wicked, Tarzan), James Snyder (In Transit, If/Then, Cry-Baby) and Tony nominee Bobby Steggert (Big Fish, Yank!, Ragtime). "A Fine Bromance" features music direction by Paul Staroba (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, War Paint), Kris Rogers on bass and guitar, and Jared Schonig on drums.

Jeff Kready and Tally Sessions in "A Fine Bromance" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 7th, 2017 at 11:30PM. There is a $20 cover charge and $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

JEFF KREADY was most recently seen on Broadway starring as Monty Navarro in the 2014 Tony Award winning musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. Other Broadway: Billy Elliot the Musical (Tony Elliot), Sunday in the Park with George, Les Mise?rables. Off-Broadway: Tokio Confidential (Atlantic Theater Company), Attack of the Elvis Impersonators (Theater Row). Favorite regional credits: Jimmy in Thoroughly Modern Millie (Paper Mill), Mr. Snow in Carousel (Goodspeed Opera House), David Sedaris's one-man-show Santaland Diaries (Hartford TheaterWorks), and In This House (world premiere, Two River Theater). TV: "Elementary" (recurring, CBS), "Boardwalk Empire" (HBO). He has performed as guest soloist at The Grand Teton Music Festival, the Seattle Chamber Music Society, the Allentown Symphony Orchestra, the Topeka Symphony Orchestra, and the Topeka Festival Singers. Upcoming film: title role in Prodigal, an animated telling of the prodigal son parable. Proud graduate of Washburn University. Follow him at jeffkready.com and on Twitter @JK_Ready.

TALLY SESSIONS can currently be seen on Broadway in War Paint, starring Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole. Other Broadway: Falsettos, Cirque du Soleil's Paramour, School of Rock, Big Fish, The House of Blue Leaves. Off-Broadway: Giant (The Public Theatre), Queen of the Mist (Transport Group), Yank! (York Theatre), Anyone Can Whistle (Encores!). Favorite regional credits: Alec in Michael John LaChiusa's Rain (world premiere, The Old Globe), Jim Hardy in Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn (world premiere, Goodspeed Opera House), Billy Bigelow in Carousel (Helen Hayes Award nominee, Olney Theatre Center) and Luther Billis in South Pacific (Paper Mill Playhouse and the St. Louis Muny). TV: "Falling Water" (USA), "Elementary" (CBS). Proud graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is a two-time recipient of Florida's Carbonell Award, and a recipient of Denver's Henry Award. He is a two-time Helen Hayes Award nominee, and has been nominated for the Connecticut Critics Circle Award and New England's IRNE Award. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter @tallysessions.

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, and Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105.

