Jenn Colella to Perform at 54 Below on New Year's Eve

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW will welcome back Suffs and Come From Away star Jenn Colella for a New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec 31 at 11pm. This performance will follow the previously announced 7pm performance, Seth Sikes and Nicolas King: A New Belters Swingin’ New Year with Billy Stritch.

Patron/Member presale begins on Mon, Oct 28 at 2pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Fri, Nov 1 at 12pm. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/JennColellaNYE.

Following nearly five years starring in Broadway’s Tony Award winning smash-hit musical Come From Away in a performance that garnered her Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk Awards, and a Tony Award nomination and a current run in the Tony Award® winning musical Suffs, Jenn is bringing her powerhouse vocals to a special New Year’s Eve show as a tribute to all we’ve been through and a celebration of all that’s to come! Ring in the New Year with a mixture of pop, rock, and some good ol’ standards as you count down together in style celebrating love and life in all its many forms.

Jenn Colella originated the role of Captain Beverley Bass in Come From Away on Broadway and, in addition to the aforementioned accolades, she received the Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Awards as well Craig Noel, Helen Hayes, and Dora Awards for the pre-Broadway productions. She also originated the role of Carrie Chapman Catt in the Tony Award® winning Suffs the Musical on Broadway, for which she also received an Outer Critic Circle nomination. Previous Broadway credits include If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). Off- Broadway: Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy, Slut, and Closer Than Ever. Favorite Regional: Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse, Ford’s Theatre, Toronto), Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO), and Side Show (Kennedy Center).

For this performance, our regular menu will be replaced by a special New Year’s Eve prix fixe, which features festive seasonal dishes. All guests will be charged $125 per person for their meals (this pricing does not include additional beverages or tax & gratuity).

New Year’s Eve With Jenn Colella plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 31 at 11pm. Cover charges are $144.50 (includes $14.50 in fees) – $155.50 (includes $15.50 in fees). Premiums are $216.50 (includes $16.50 in fees). Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/JennColellaNYE. Tickets on the day of performance after 7pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.