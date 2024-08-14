Jelani Remy to Host NEXTGEN SPOTLIGHT Benefiting BC/EFA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ NextGen Advocates will present NextGen Spotlight, a benefit concert featuring the future of Broadway sharing songs and stories as they break into the industry, alongside the theater legends and mentors that believe in them.

Hosted and directed by Broadway’s Jelani Remy, the one-night-only performance starts at 7 pm Eastern on Monday, September 16, 2024, at The Green Room 42 and will be streamed online.

Remy is currently dazzling audiences eight times a week in the dual role of Mayor Goldie Wilson III/Marvin​ Berry in Broadway’s hit Back to the Future: The Musical. He previously appeared on Broadway as Eddie Kendricks in the smash hit Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations and made his Broadway debut as Simba in Disney’s The Lion King.

In-person tickets start at $32.75; livestream tickets are $22.75. Get tickets now at broadwaycares.org/spotlight2024.

Learn about sponsorship opportunities at broadwaycares.org/spotlight2024sponsorship.

Remy will share the stage with up-and-coming stars and current favorites in an intimate, insider evening that gives a platform to the next generation of Broadway. Performers and special guests will be announced next month. Last year’s performers included Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney (& Juliet), Kolton Krouse (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’), Lesli Margherita (The Kennedy Center’s Nine), JJ Niemann (Back to the Future: The Musical) and more.

The NextGen Advocates (broadwaycares.org/nextgen) are young professional ambassadors committed to supporting the work of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. They strive to reach a diverse community of donors and build a sustainable foundation for the vital annual grants made to the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund) and more than 450 social service organizations in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Every donation will help provide healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more to people across the country, including those in entertainment and performing arts, affected by HIV/AIDS and other debilitating illnesses or facing life crises.