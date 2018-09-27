Jeanna de Waal Will Star In DIANA: A New Musical At La Jolla Playhouse

Vanity Fair reports Jeanna de Waal will star in La Jolla Playhouse's Diana, a world-premiere musical from the Tony Award-winning Memphis team Joe DiPietro (book and lyrics) and David Bryan (music and lyrics), directed by Playhouse Artistic Director and 2017 Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley,.

It's 1981 and the world is ready for a royal wedding - but is the 20-year-old bride ready for what comes after? Following her fairytale union, Princess Diana faces a distant husband, an unmovable monarchy and constant media scrutiny. But her unabashed honesty, modern perspective and gentle compassion galvanizes a nation, even as it threatens the royal family's hold on England. Artistic Director Christopher Ashley and the creative team behind the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis bring to the Playhouse this highly-anticipated musical, featuring an eclectic original score, from classical melodies to 1980s-inspired pop and rock music.

Jeanna de Waal made her Broadway debut in AMERICAN IDIOT, and has toured as Glinda in WICKED, and appeared off-Broadway in CARRIE. She created the role of Dawn in American Repertory Theater's premiere production of WAITRESS. She also also appeared in KINKY BOOTS on Broadway as Lauren.

The Tony Award-winning La Jolla Playhouse is internationally-renowned for creating some of the most exciting and adventurous work in American theatre, through its new play development initiatives, its innovative Without Walls series, artist residencies and commissions. Led by Artistic Director Christopher Ashley and Managing Director Michael S. Rosenberg, the Playhouse was founded in 1947 by Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and Mel Ferrer. La Jolla Playhouse has had 30 productions transfer to Broadway, garnering 38 Tony Awards, among them the currently running hit musical Come From Away, as well as Jersey Boys, Memphis, The Who's Tommy, Big River, as well as Billy Crystal's 700 Sundays and the Pulitzer Prize-winning I Am My Own Wife, both fostered as part of the Playhouse's Page To Stage Program.

