Jay Armstrong Johnson and More to Appear on Equity One: Broadway's Happy Hour

Equity One: Broadway's Happy Hour has announced their Spooky Special. The podcast co-hosted by Caleb Dicke (Broadway Backwards, Goodspeed Opera House, Music Theatre Wichita) and Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) will be having a virtual Happy Hour with guests from I Put a Spell On You including: Jay Armstrong Johnson! The live stream event is on October 23, 2020 at 8:00 ET exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.fm/HappyHour.

I PUT A SPELL ON YOU:

A bewitchingly cinematic extravaganza awaits when I Put a Spell on You, the annual sold-out Halloween concert-meets-party, moves online Thursday, October 29, 2020, in a fully produced spectacle streaming at 8 pm Eastern. The virtual Halloween blowout, presented by Con Limón Productions and Jay Armstrong Johnson, will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Watch the free stream of I Put a Spell on You: The Sanderson Sisters Break the Internet at broadwaycares.org/spell.

I Put a Spell on You was created by and stars Johnson (ABC's Quantico, On The Town, The Phantom of the Opera). The annual show is a spoof of and tribute to the beloved cult classic movie Hocus Pocus. This year's COVID-safe digital film is not your average stream: it's complete with larger-than-life performances and choreography, over-the-top costumes and makeup, unmatched production value and a healthy dose of Broadway magic.

This year, the beloved Hocus Pocus-inspired Sanderson Sisters break the internet and recruit some of pop culture's most iconic villains (think Cruella de Vil, Gaston, The Joker, Maleficent and more) to fulfill their delightfully devious plot. Johnson returns as Winifred Sanderson with Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware as sisters Sarah and Mary.

Broadway stars joining their adventure are Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Drew Gehling (Waitress), J. Harrison Ghee (Mrs. Doubtfire), Todrick Hall (Kinky Boots), Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Julia Mattison (Godspell), Eva Noblezada (Hadestown), Ahmad Simmons (West Side Story) and Will Swenson (Waitress).

Special guests also include drag favorites Bob The Drag Queen (TV's RuPaul's Drag Race), Kizha Carr, Marti Gould Cummings, Peachez and Alexis Michelle (TV's RuPaul's Drag Race).

Equity One: Broadway's Happy Hour is a laid back podcast framed as a conversation you'd have with your friends between shows-cocktails strongly encouraged, but not required. Games and laughs are guaranteed! The Happy Hour will include interviews, hilarious segments, games, and a signature cocktail created for the podcast.

PAST GUESTS INCLUDE: Mike Wartella, Sasha Hutchings, Nik Walker, Marti Gould Cummings, Alan H. Green, Eric Ulloa, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Isabelle McCalla, Alex Timbers, Connor Gallagher, Leslie Kritzer, Eddie Perfect, Ben Crawford, Eryn LeCroy, Caitlin Kinnunen, Chase Brock, Thom Sesma, John Cariani, George Salazar, Teal Wicks, Colton Ryan, Taylor Louderman, Alex Brightman, Al Blackstone, Jackie Hoffman, & more.

