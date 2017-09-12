Jay Armstrong Johnson, Davis Gaines, and More Join Fall MUNY MAGIC at The Sheldon

The fifth installment of Muny Magic at The Sheldon, The Muny's bi-annual showcase of favorite Muny artists, will be October 18 & 19 at 7:30 p.m. at The Sheldon Concert Hall. Complementing last fall's Our Leading Ladies concert, Our Leading Men features the talented quartet of Ben Davis (Curly in Oklahoma!, 2015; Emile de Becque in South Pacific, 2013); Davis Gaines (Joseph Pulitzer in Newsies, 2017); Jay Armstrong Johnson (Jack Kelly in Newsies, 2017; Billy Lawlor in 42nd Street, 2016); and Mykal Kilgore (Annas in Jesus Christ Superstar, 2017). This promises to be an evening of celebration through song of the iconic musical theatre men who have appeared on the Muny stage throughout its 99-year history. This production of Muny Magic at The Sheldon is proudly sponsored by Kenneth and Nancy Kranzberg.

Music direction by Michael Horsley, who co-conceived the evening with Megan Larche Dominick, The Muny's Associate Producer. Photos and complete biographies are available below.

The October 18 & 19 performances of Muny Magic at The Sheldon will be held at The Sheldon Concert Hall - 3648 Washington Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108 - at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $25 - $50. Tickets are on sale now.

For more information, visit www.muny.org/munymagic or call The Muny at (314) 361-1900.

Ben Davis Muny credits include: Spamalot, South Pacific, Oklahoma! and Jesus Christ Superstar. Most recently seen on tour as Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music. Broadway: Violet, A Little Night Music, Les Misérables, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Baz Luhrmann's La Boheme (2003 Tony Honor). UK: BBC Proms Kiss Me Kate at Royal Albert Hall and Sondheim at 85 with RTÉ Orchestra. Other: Anna Nicole the Opera at BAM, Lincoln Center American Songbook Series, Kurt Weill's Knickerbocker Holiday opposite Kelli O'Hara and Victor Garber, Westchester Philharmonic with Kelli O'Hara, LA Philharmonic. Film/TV: Papageno in Mozart's The Magic Flute, directed by Kenneth Branagh, and the upcoming film version of Samuel Barber's A Hand of Bridge. benjaminjaydavis.com

Davis Gaines Broadway/national tours: The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera (over 2,000 performances), The Phantom of the Opera (Raoul), Whistle Down the Wind (world premiere), Hello, Dolly! (with Carol Channing), Camelot (with Richard Burton), The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Off-Broadway: The Death of Von Richthofen (The Public), One Two Three Four Five (Manhattan Theatre Club), Assassins (Playwrights Horizons), The Boys from Syracuse (Encores!) and Forbidden Broadway. Regional: Parade (Mark Taper Forum), Man of La Mancha (Ovation Award), Silence! The Musical (LA Weekly Award). Film: Warlock: The Armageddon. TV: Sweeney Todd (PBS), Desperate Housewives, Charmed, Chicago Hope, Veronica's Closet, Bodies of Evidence and Murder, She Wrote.

Jay Armstrong Johnson Muny credits include: Pirates! or Gilbert & Sullivan Plunder'd (2012), Hello, Dolly! (2014), 42nd Street (2015) and Newsies (2017). Jay can currently be seen on the ABC series, Quantico. Broadway: On the Town, Hands on a Hardbody, Catch Me If You Can, Hair. Off-Broadway/New York credits: Candide (NY City Opera), Sweeney Todd (NY Philharmonic), The Most Happy Fella (NY City Center Encores!), Wild Animals You Should Know (MCC), Working (Drama Desk Award; Prospect Theater Co.). TV/Film: Sex and the City 2, Law & Order: SVU. Jay Armstrong Johnson LIVE at Feinstein's 54 Below is available on iTunes and Broadwayrecords.com. jayarmstrongjohnson.org

Mykal Kilgore made his Muny debut in Jesus Christ Superstar this summer. He has toured the US as well as Europe/Asia/Australia with Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox. On Broadway, his voice can currently be heard nightly in Dear Evan Hansen. Broadway: Motown the Musical and Hair. Other credits include: The Book of Mormon (1st national tour) and the world premiere of Marley. Mykal has performed to sold out audiences at Joe's Pub, Birdland, The Kennedy Center and in his own cabaret, Mykal@54Below. mykalkilgore.com

Michael Horsley (Music Director) is the music supervisor for The Muny. In his 23 years with The Muny, some of the shows he has conducted include: Newsies (2017), Mamma Mia! (2016), Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (2015), Grease (2014), Mary Poppins (2013), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Thoroughly Modern Millie (2012), 42nd Street (1996, 2009), Godspell, Irving Berlin's White Christmas (2000, 2006), Damn Yankees (1998, 2010), Sleeping Beauty, Singin' in the Rain and many more. National tours: Thoroughly Modern Millie, Chicago, Cinderella, Irving Berlin's White Christmas and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. Other regional: Roman Holiday (Guthrie Theater), On a Clear Day You Can See Forever (Music Theatre Wichita), Fiddler on the Roof (AMT San Jose), A Chorus Line (Pioneer Theatre Company), The Full Monty (North Carolina Theatre). He has also vocal directed the Christmas Concert Series for the Detroit Symphony, National Symphony and Birmingham Symphony Orchestras. He is on staff as music director for the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

