Javier Muñoz & Jessie Mueller to Lead New Musical Concept Album MY HEART SAYS GO

Recording is underway on a concept album for the new musical MY HEART SAYS GO featuring industry veterans Javier Muñoz and Tony Award-winner Jessie Mueller with a cast of Broadway and television favorites including, Rubén Carbajal, Jared Goldsmith, Erica Ito, Aurelia Williams, John Cardoza, Eric Peters, Cailen Fu, and Mili Diaz.

Originally workshopped and produced through the New Works Lab at the University of Notre Dame, MY HEART SAYS GO follows a first-generation college student who defies his father and drops out of medical school to pursue his dream of becoming a singer-songwriter. The new pop musical is about listening to your heart, overcoming obstacles, and never giving up on those you love.

Inspired by the life of songwriter, Jorge "Jay" Rivera-Herrans, the creative team includes music director, Geoffrey Ko, and producers, Christopher Sepulveda and Tim Kashani of Apples and Oranges Studios. The album recording is made possible by the University of Notre Dame and Professor, Matt Hawkins who also serves as the director and executive producer.

The album is expected to be released in March 2023 ahead of a full production of the show at Indiana's South Bend Civic Theatre in April.