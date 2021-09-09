Jason Alexander, Lonny Price, Jim Walton, and Ann Morrisson to Reunite for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Episode of STARS IN THE HOUSE

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today a special reunion episode of "Stars In The House" featuring the original cast of the Stephen Sondheim musical "Merrily We Roll Along" that will benefit The Actors Fund, airing tonight, September 9 at 8pm EST.

Seth and James will be joined by Jim Walton, Loony Price, Ann Morrison, and Jason Alexander to reminisce and raise money for The Actors Fund, which already includes a $2,500 matching donation from The Angie Torres Charitable Trust.

The episode will livestream on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, and fans will be able to ask questions live, and make donations.

The musical, which premiered on Broadway in 1981 and is based on the 1934 play of the same name by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, follows the story of three friends over a 20-year period as their lives and friendships change set against the backdrop of the entertainment world.

Since the show debuted on Broadway, there have been multiple notable runs with acclaimed casts, including a London premiere in 2000 that won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Tuesdays - Saturdays at 8PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.