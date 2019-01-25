Jasmine Cephas Jones to Recur On HBO's MRS. FLETCHER

Jan. 25, 2019  

Jasmine Cephas Jones will join the cast on HBO's upcoming comedy series Mrs. Fletcher in a recurring role, according to Deadline. The series stars Kathryn Hahn and is directed and executive produced by Nicole Holofcener.

Mrs. Fletcher, based on Tom Perrotta's bestselling novel, is a dual coming-of-age story, exploring the impact of Internet porn and social media on the lives of Eve, an empty-nest mother (Hahn) and her college freshman son, played by Jackson White. Casey Wilson, Owen Teague and Jen Richards co-star.

Jones will play Chloe, an undergraduate who runs a support group for students who have family members with autism.

The series regular also cast includes Jackson White, Casey Wilson, Owen Teague, Jen Richards and Cameron Boyce.

Jessi Klein and Sarah Condon executive produce the series with Holofcener and Perrotta.

Jasmine Cephas Jones is best known for originating the role of Peggy Schyler in the Tony-winning musical sensation, Hamilton. Among Jones's other stage credits are Off-Broadway's The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner (Atlantic Theater). On the big screen, she has appeared in Titus, Mistress America (Noah Baumbach), and on the small screen, her roles include "The Blacklist" (NBC), "Unforgettable" (CBS), "Blue Bloods" (CBS).

