Japan Society Presents A Special Screening Of The Eagerly Anticipated GODZILLA MINUS ONE

Japan Society has announced a special public preview screening of Takashi Yamazaki's Godzilla Minus One. Following its world premiere at the prestigious Tokyo International Film Festival, Japan Society will present the first Japanese Godzilla movie since 2016 to eager audiences in NYC on November 28 at 7:00 pm.

The special public screening will take place at Japan Society (333 E. 47th Street between 1st and 2nd Avenues) and is in partnership with Toho International, who will release Godzilla Minus One in theaters across the U.S. on December 1.

Ishiro Honda's original 1954 Godzilla film defined a genre and invented a character who would go on to star in over 40 films and become a phenomenon across comics, toys, apparel, and games worldwide. In the franchise's nearly 70 years of history, the “king of the monsters” has been reimagined multiple times from the grim creation of man's scientific folly and vengeful ghost of Japan's wartime dead, to a protector of the country and friend to children, to a harsh commentary on Japan's response to Fukushima. An embodiment of Japan, its hope, and fears, Godzilla is also one of the country's most identifiable ambassadors and as known as its other beloved popular culture exports including Pokemon, Hello Kitty, and Demon Slayer.

Written and directed by award-winning director Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus One presents a new focus for the saga and is set in a devastated post-war Japan. It follows the country still recovering from the scars of the past as a new threat appears, and it asks the question of what happens when a disarmed and defenseless Japan encounters Godzilla. The film features an all-star cast including Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Sakura Ando, and Kuranosuke Sasaki.

“Godzilla is one of Japan's most iconic creations, and Japan Society is honored to present Toho's latest Godzilla film for the first time in New York” said Japan Society Director of Film Peter Tatara. “We're eager to share with New York audiences this latest reinterpretation of Toho's venerable series - a stark film set in the past but prescient for audiences today.”

Japan Society will present the special public preview screening of Godzilla Minus One on November 28, following a year of major events which have included a preview screening of Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron, East Coast Premiere of The First Slam Dunk, North American Premiere of Shin Kamen Rider, North American Premiere of Blue Giant with composer Hiromi Uehara in-person, rare screening of Angel's Egg with Yoshitaka Amano in-person, first major U.S. retrospective on director Shinji Somai, centennial retrospective on director Seijun Suzuki, and post-COVID relaunch of JAPAN CUTS: Festival of New Japanese Cinema, the largest contemporary Japanese film festival of its kind. A center for Japanese film in New York City since the 1970s, Japan Society has previously welcomed cinema greats including Akira Kurosawa, Toshiro Mifune, Hideko Takamine, and Nobuhiko Obayashi.

Tickets for the November 28th screening of Godzilla Minus One at Japan Society are currently on sale HERE. Tickets are $25 for the general public and $20 for Japan Society members.

This screening takes place in Japan Society's landmarked headquarters at 333 East 47th Street, one block from the United Nations. For complete information, visit www.japansociety.org.