Janis Joplin's 'Piece of My Heart' to Mark 60th Anniversary

Janis Joplin's recording of 'Piece of My Heart' is set to mark its 60th anniversary, commemorating six decades since the song became one of the defining tracks of her career and a landmark moment in rock and soul history.

Morrison Hotel Gallery has announced PIECE OF MY HEART, a landmark retrospective celebrating Joplin's legacy, opening August 6 in West Hollywood and August 20 in New York City. The exhibition features an extraordinary collection of rare and iconic photography chronicling Joplin's career, including previously unreleased photographs from the Janis Joplin Estate Archive, available exclusively through Morrison Hotel Gallery.

The retrospective is hosted by legendary photographer Henry Diltz, whose images helped define the visual language of an era. PIECE OF MY HEART brings together the work of David Gahr, Elliott Landy, Daniel Kramer, Amalie R. Rothschild, Ethan Russell, Ken Regan, Guy Webster, John Byrne Cooke, Leigh Wiener, Thomas Monaster, Ray Andersen, Sam Faba, Margorie Alette, and Diltz himself.

Together, their photographs tell the story of an artist whose fearless voice, uncompromising authenticity, and emotional vulnerability continue to inspire generations of musicians, creatives and cultural trailblazers.

'Janis wasn't simply one of the greatest singers of all time—she changed what it meant to be an artist,' said Henry Diltz, host of the opening events. 'Sixty years later, her influence is as powerful as ever. This exhibition celebrates not only her extraordinary legacy, but also the photographers who preserved those unforgettable moments for history.'

PIECE OF MY HEART offers visitors an intimate look at the woman behind the legend—from explosive live performances and candid backstage moments to previously unseen images that deepen understanding of one of music's most beloved icons.

As one of the last living photographers to document the golden age of rock and roll firsthand, Henry Diltz brings a uniquely personal perspective to the exhibition. His stories and photographs provide audiences with a rare opportunity to experience Janis not simply as a legend, but as a friend, collaborator and unforgettable presence.

Exhibition Opening Details

PIECE OF MY HEART Presented by Morrison Hotel Gallery

August 6th

Los Angeles: 7-9pm, 1200 Alta Loma Rd

RSVP HERE

August 20th

New York City: 6-8pm, 116 Prince St, 2nd Floor

RSVP HERE

Featured Photographers

Henry Diltz • David Gahr • Elliott Landy • Daniel Kramer • Amalie R. Rothschild • Ethan Russell • Ken Regan • Guy Webster • John Byrne Cooke • Leigh Wiener • Thomas Monaster • Ray Andersen • Sam Faba • Margorie Alette

The exhibition includes previously unreleased works from the Janis Joplin Estate Archive, available exclusively through Morrison Hotel Gallery.

About Morrison Hotel Gallery

Morrison Hotel Gallery's mission is to celebrate the artistry and legacy of the photographer, those rare visionaries who have captured the spirit of generations through the lens. The gallery is dedicated to curating and showcasing the finest photographic works spanning the worlds of music, film, and fashion, presenting each image as a timeless piece of cultural history. With a commitment to authenticity, excellence, and storytelling, Morrison Hotel Gallery honors the photographers behind the camera while connecting collectors, fans, and creators with the iconic and the undiscovered. www.morrisonhotelgallery.com

Morrison Hotel Gallery

116 Prince Street, New York, NY 10012

212.941.8770

Morrison Hotel Gallery at Sunset Marquis

1200 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, CA 90069

310.881.6025

About Janis Joplin

Janis Joplin remains among the most distinctive, galvanizing artists and singers in modern history.

During her all-too-short time in the spotlight, she forged a lasting musical legacy both in the studio and on stage. That reputation was shaped by unforgettable songs like 'Piece of My Heart' and 'Me and Bobby McGee,' as well as volcanic performances that left audiences stunned and speechless, including her Monterey Pop Festival breakthrough and triumphant appearance at Woodstock.

But Joplin's influence extends far beyond music. Her sexual magnetism and world-wise demeanor shattered stereotypes about female artists, while her wild sartorial style made her the mother of modern boho chic.

Joplin was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995 and given a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005. But such honors only confirm what fans already know: Janis Joplin is one of the most powerful singers that music has ever known.

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