Janelle Lawrence to Host MAPPING OUT YOUR MUSICAL Workshop

Facilitator Janelle Lawrence will host a Mapping Out Your Musical workshop on Mondays and Wednesdays from December 4th through 23rd from 5pm to 6:30pm EST.

Ever wondered how the magic of a musical unfolds from its very inception to a sensational workshop? Dive deep into the intricacies of musical theater with us as we explore the balance between the infinite and finite in each step of crafting a musical.

In this course, you'll embark on a musical journey that will take you through the landscape of script development, workshopping, and the grand finale - a beneficial showcase. Whether you're a seasoned creator or a passionate newbie, our course will provide you with an all-encompassing, laid-back guide to crafting or fine-tuning your musical masterpiece.

Learn your way with the freedom to work on your own script or immerse yourself in the world of contemporary and classical musical theater pieces.

Throughout the sessions, students delve into topics such as the art of music and lyric form, strengthening storytelling in the book, and even peek into the structure of YA and jukebox musicals.

Picture this: every week, students will join the same fantastic group of musical enthusiasts not once, but twice, over the span of four exhilarating weeks. The grand crescendo of this musical odyssey? An enchanting evening Showcase where you get to flaunt your newfound skills.

Plus, to top it off, each participant can reserve a one-hour consultation with the fabulous Janelle Lawrence herself.

Don't just dream about creating your musical masterpiece - let's make it happen together!

Lesson Outline:

Lesson One: All Musicals Are About Collaboration - Monday, December 4th

Lesson Two: The Heart of Every Musical Is In The Book - Wednesday, December 6th

Lesson Three: But Also The Score Is The Heart of Every Musical - Monday, December 11th

Lesson Four: If The Book & Score Are The Heart, The Lyrics Are The Veins. Here's How That Works (2 hours!) - Wednesday, December 13th

Lesson Five: Let's Take A Microscope and Melody on the Veins, aka Lyrics - Monday, December 18th

Lesson Six: Think of Your Musical Genre As An Aisle- Wednesday, December 20th

Lesson Seven: Developing a Solid Team for Your Musical - Saturday, December 23rd

Virtual Showcase Saturday December 23rd

In Person Showcase Sunday January 21st in the LES

A﻿bout the facilitator:

jei / Janelle Lawrence is an interdisciplinary artist that investigates the depth of strength with stories that explore the complex layers of perspective. They have had their musicals presented at various Theaters such as The Kennedy Center (Beastgirl), Legoland New York, Joe's Pub (Group Therapy), Seattle Public Theater (The Suffrage Play), and National Black Theatre (workshops:Trenzas & WET). They have been residents of the 92nd St Y Musical Theatre Development Lab: Collective, Greenhouse Residency SPACE on Ryder Farm and Barn Arts Hamilton Project Resident. They are a Juilliard School Evening Division alumni, a 2020 & 2022 Recipient of NBT's Soul Series Lab - Playwriting Micro-Development Session, and a nominee for a Helen Hayes and Charles MacArthur Award for Best Musical Adaptation. They are an Adjunct Professor at Point Park University & Brooklyn College, and an Arts Chair at Harvest Collegiate High School. www.janellelawrence.com

Purchase your seat at the link below!