Janeane Garofalo Joins YOUNGER in its Final Season

The final season of "Younger," starring Sutton Foster, premiered its first episode on April 15th - it was announced today that comedian and actor Janeane Garofalo will join the cast for six upcoming episodes.

On Broadway, Garofalo starred in the 2017 production of "Marvin's Room." She's best known for her work as an actor, stand-up, and sketch comedian, having appeared on "Saturday Night Live," "The Ben Stiller Show," and "The Larry Sanders Show."

Garofalo plays Cass DeKennessy, Dean of The Arts College of New York. Having dreamed of becoming an artist in a past life, Cass settled into academia and marriage to a much younger wife. When Cass offers Maggie a teaching job at her school, her quiet life gets turned upside down, according to Deadline.

From the prolific creator of "Sex and the City" and "Beverly Hills, 90210," "Younger" stars two-time Tony® winner Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis. "Younger" follows Liza Miller (Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing-while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job.

On Your Feet! star Ana Villafañe will also star in the seventh and final season of the series.

Watch a season trailer here: