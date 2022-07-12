Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Funny Girl Revival
Jane Lynch Responds To Lea Michele FUNNY GIRL Casting: 'I Adore Her'

Jane Lynch shares her opinions on the casting announcement of Lea Michele in FUNNY GIRL

Jul. 12, 2022  

Jane Lynch shared her opinions on the casting announcement of Lea Michele in Funny Girl in a recent interview with Deadline. While discussing her return to Season Two of Only Murderers In the Building, she expressed her feelings towards Lea's casting in the role and why she will not be performing with her previous Glee co-star.

Lynch says "We have been in touch about it. You know, it was just a really strong idea to have Feldshuh and Lea premiere together. That's the only reason [we won't appear together.] I adore her. She's just going to take this show and make it her own. I'm so glad she's getting the opportunity in real life to do the show and not just on Glee."

With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and book by Isobel Lennart, Funny Girl was a Broadway smash which skyrocketed Barbra Streisand to stardom. The show follows Fanny Brice, who rose from the Lower East Side of New York to become one of Broadway's biggest stars under producer Florenz Ziegfeld. While she was cheered onstage as a great comedienne, offstage she faced a doomed relationship with the man she loved. The score features now-classic songs such as "People", "You Are Woman, I Am Man" and "Don't Rain on My Parade."

Lea Michele will take over as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway, succeeding Beanie Feldstein who will depart the production on July 31st. Michele will begin performances on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Michele is often credited as reintroducing the show to an entire generation of musical theatre fans due to her Glee character Rachel Berry's series-long obsession with the show's original star, Barbra Streisand.



