Jane Krakowski, Roger Bart, & More Join Amazon MGM Comedy THE MAN WITH THE BAG

Deadline reports Tony-winners Jane Krakowski and Roger Bart, along with fellow Broadway alum Jesmille Darbouze, have joined The Man with the Bag, a new starry comedy film from Amazon MGM.

Led by Arnold Schwarzenegger, the holiday flick follows Santa Claus who enlists the help of former thief Vance (Alan Ritchson) to recover his magic bag after it is stolen. Along with his daughter, Santa, and a group of misfit elves, Vance will have to pull off the greatest heist of his life to save Christmas.

With Schwarzenegger as the man in the red suit, the comedy also features Awkwafina alongside the newly announced ensemble including Michael Cyril Creighton, Liza Koshy, Kyle Mooney, Berkeley James, Ken Jeong, Adrian Martinez, Karren Karagulian, Gabi Samels, and Murray Hill. The film will be directed by Hairspray's Adam Shankman, who more recently directed Disenchanted for Disney. Allan Rice wrote the script.

Roger Bart is perhaps best known in the theatre for originating the role of 'Carmen Ghia' in Mel Brooks' Broadway musical, The Producers, for which he received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations. He also originated the role of Doc Brown in the stage adaptation of Back to the Future.

Jane Krakowski earned a 2003 Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award for her portrayal of Carla in the Broadway musical Nine and a Tony nomination for Grand Hotel. Other Broadway credits include Company, Once Upon a Mattress, Tartuffe, and Starlight Express.

Jesmille Darbouze's Broadway credits include A Doll's House, Betrayal, and Kiss Me Kate. She has also starred in productions of Much Ado About Nothing, Exit the King, Love's Labour's Lost, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and The Unsinkable Molly Brown.