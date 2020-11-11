Jamie Foxx Will Produce and Star in THE BURIAL Film From Amazon Studios

The Burial is a drama based on a famous New Yorker article by Jonathan Harr.

Jamie Foxx is set to produce and star in upcoming film The Burial, from Amazon Studios, Deadline reports. Maggie Betts is on board to direct the screenplay which was written by Doug Wright.

The film will be produced by Amazon Studios, Bobby Shriver Inc. and Double Nickel Entertainment.

The Burial is a drama based on a famous New Yorker article by Jonathan Harr. Based on a true story, after a bankrupt funeral home owner decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong, the owner hires a flamboyant attorney to handle the case.

Jamie Foxx became widely known for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 biographical film Ray, for which he won the Academy Award, BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild Award, Critics' Choice Movie Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. That same year, he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the crime film Collateral. Since spring 2017, Foxx has served as the host and executive producer of the FOX game show Beat Shazam.

Other acting roles include Staff Sergeant Sykes in Jarhead (2005), record executive Curtis Taylor Jr. in Dreamgirls (2006), Detective Ricardo Tubbs in the 2006 film adaptation of TV series Miami Vice, the title role in the film Django Unchained (2012), the supervillain Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), Will Stacks in Annie (2014), gangster Bats / Leon Jefferson III in Baby Driver (2017) and as Walter McMillian in Just Mercy (2019), where he received a SAG Award nomination. In 1991, Foxx joined the cast as a featured player in the sketch comedy show In Living Color until the show's end in 1994. Following this success, Foxx was given his own television sitcom The Jamie Foxx Show, in which he starred, co-created and produced, airing for five highly rated seasons from 1996 to 2001 on The WB Television Network.

Foxx is also a Grammy Award-winning musician, producing four albums, which have charted in the top ten of the U.S. Billboard 200: Unpredictable (2005), which topped the chart, Intuition (2008), Best Night of My Life (2010), and Hollywood: A Story of a Dozen Roses (2015).

